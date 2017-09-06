31 People Who Are Maybe, Probably Still Screaming About American Horror Story: Cult

Let the nightmares begin, because American Horror Story: Cult is back. During the season seven premiere on Tuesday night, fans of Ryan Murphy's longtime show were treated to disturbing phobias, mysterious new characters, and some clowns. Like, a f*ck ton of clowns. Naturally, it didn't take long for everyone on Twitter to lose their damn minds over all of the horrifying imagery (as well as one extremely crooked bun).