 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons
Netflix
Hush Is a Terrifying, Brilliant Horror Movie, and It's on Netflix
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now

When Does The Bachelor Start in 2018?

Why the New Season of The Bachelor Could Be Pushed Back

Admit it — your Monday nights have lost their meaning ever since the last Bachelor franchise, Bachelor in Paradise, ended. But luckily, we never have to say goodbye to the drama-filled show for long! Next up on the list is The Bachelor, which means we're ready to watch 25 gorgeous women fight over one equally gorgeous man.

People were pretty shocked that ABC decided to bring back a blast from the past, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Actually, #BachelorNation had a lot to say about it. But when will we finally get meanings back to our Mondays? From the looks of producer Mike Fleiss's picture, Arie began filming with the ladies in September, which probably means there have been at least a dozen meltdowns by now.

Most recent new seasons of The Bachelor have begun on the first Monday in January — we're looking at you, Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, Chris Soules, and beyond. But since that day falls on New Year's Day, it could be pushed to Jan. 8. Then again, what's a better way to mend a hangover than to watch women sob over a man they've known for five minutes? NOTHING. So by all means, ABC, get to airing!

Image Source: ABC
Join the conversation
Arie Luyendyk Jr.The BachelorTV
Britt Nilsson
This Bachelor Alum Is Opening Up About Her Struggle With BED and Bulimia
by Taylor Wing
Who Is Arie Luyendyk Jr.?
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
5 Things to Know About the New Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr.
by Kelsie Gibson
The Bachelor Ben Higgins's Fantasy Suite
ben higgins
I Stayed in The Bachelor Fantasy Suite, and This Is What Happened
by Caitlin Hacker
How Old Are the Bachelors on The Bachelor?
Celebrity Facts
The Bachelor Age Investigation: How Old Was Each Bachelor?
by Laura Marie Meyers
How Do You Get on The Bachelor?
The Bachelorette
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds