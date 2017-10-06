Why the New Season of The Bachelor Could Be Pushed Back

Admit it — your Monday nights have lost their meaning ever since the last Bachelor franchise, Bachelor in Paradise, ended. But luckily, we never have to say goodbye to the drama-filled show for long! Next up on the list is The Bachelor, which means we're ready to watch 25 gorgeous women fight over one equally gorgeous man.

People were pretty shocked that ABC decided to bring back a blast from the past, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Actually, #BachelorNation had a lot to say about it. But when will we finally get meanings back to our Mondays? From the looks of producer Mike Fleiss's picture, Arie began filming with the ladies in September, which probably means there have been at least a dozen meltdowns by now.

Most recent new seasons of The Bachelor have begun on the first Monday in January — we're looking at you, Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, Chris Soules, and beyond. But since that day falls on New Year's Day, it could be pushed to Jan. 8. Then again, what's a better way to mend a hangover than to watch women sob over a man they've known for five minutes? NOTHING. So by all means, ABC, get to airing!