 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
American Horror Story Cult
24 Reactions to That Absolutely WTF Premiere of American Horror Story: Cult
Books
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
21 People Who Have a LOT of Feelings About the New Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Well, it's official, Bachelor Nation. A decision for the next season of The Bachelor has finally been made, and the new leading man will be . . . Arie Luyendyk Jr. Although many fans were expecting Peter Kraus or Wells Adams to be crowned the next Bachelor, the title unexpectedly went to the 35-year-old race car driver, who was the runner-up on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette back in 2012. Even though there's been some excitement over ABC's unexpected choice (including some kind words from fellow Bachelorette alum Evan Bass), most people on Twitter seem to be asking the same question: "Um, who is Arie Lyendyk Jr., again?" We've gone ahead and rounded up the most hilarious reactions to the announcement, so check them out ahead.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
TwitterThe BachelorTV
Join The Conversation
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Arie Luyendyk Jr.?
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
by Kelsie Gibson
Britt Nilsson on Her Eating Disorder
Britt Nilsson
This Bachelor Alum Is Opening Up About Her Struggle With BED and Bulimia
by Taylor Wing
Vienna Girardi Announces Miscarriage of Twins
Pregnancy
Former Bachelor Winner Opens Up About Miscarrying Twins in a Painful Post
by Perri Konecky
Will Peter Kraus Be the Next Bachelor?
Celebrity Twitter
Some Petty Drama About Peter Kraus Becoming the Next Bachelor Is Brewing at ABC
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds