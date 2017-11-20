Peaky Blinders: You'll Be Able to Watch Season 4 on Netflix Sooner Than You Think

Image Source: Everett Collection

We can't be the only ones who feel like it's been an eternity since we've gotten new episodes of Peaky Blinders. While the wait for season four has been torturous (to say the least), there's some good news on the horizon for American fans of the series: an official premiere date has been decided.

The BBC gangster series not only brings the heat courtesy of star Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, the leader of a family gang in early 1900s England, but also some high-quality drama. Over the course of the last three seasons, the Shelby family has gone through some gruesome ups and downs that have kept fans on the edge of their seats. There have also been appearances from A-list guest stars like Tom Hardy and a few Game of Thrones alums. In other words? We need season four on Netflix, like, yesterday.

The series's fourth installment wrapped shooting in July and began airing in the UK on Nov. 15, but the wait for the US premiere isn't far off. Season four of Peaky Blinders will hit Netflix on Dec. 21. If that's still way too far away for your liking, though, check out the thrilling trailer, below.