Guys, We Need to Talk About Thanos's Hilarious Makeover in the Infinity War Trailer

Image Source: Disney

We all knew Thanos was going to be Avengers: Infinity War's big bad, but we weren't expecting his, um, interesting new makeover. The intergalactic villain, voiced by Josh Brolin — who is also taking on the role of Cable in the Deadpool sequel, interestingly enough — stepped out of thin air and into the team-up movie's epic new trailer sporting some pale purple skin and one very questionable goatee.

Avengers: Infinity War will mark the most screen time ever for Thanos, who we've only gotten minor glimpses of in the past in 2012's The Avengers and in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy (he's Gamora and Nebula's dad, remember?). But seriously, guys — what is happening on his chin? Are those skin folds? Individual chin muscles? And why does he bear a startling resemblance to Bruce Willis? While Brolin continues to look better with age, his CGI counterpart cannot say the same.

Twitter, of course, wasted no time in letting their hilarious opinions on Thanos's fresh look be known. Hopefully that infinity stone also gives him the power to ignore his own memes.

I admire their commitment to making Thanos look like a purple Joss Whedon pic.twitter.com/kZOP9EH2Ln — Guy (@yeblod) November 29, 2017





I'm not fighting anyone who got finger waves on their chin with no hair on their chin. Thanos a wild boy — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) November 29, 2017









this is pretty fucked pic.twitter.com/Dm9Mmk3wtn — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) November 29, 2017





Avengers tryna help Tony after getting socked by Thanos pic.twitter.com/TrMxZWgWJf — Nah, You Good. (@uglynewyork) November 29, 2017





I'm mad Thanos has a goatee that isn't actually there pic.twitter.com/a5zYyqAUDM — Charlotte Mane (@intrepid_heroin) November 29, 2017





The Vision: Why you trippin Thanos????



Iron Man: Yeah Thanos give em back his gem!!



Thanos:.........What Gem? pic.twitter.com/RROKkEcQZ0 — Big B.I.N.G. (@imBINGnotGOOGLE) November 29, 2017





I'm glad that Thanos has very distinct Summer vs. Winter looks #InfinityWarTrailer pic.twitter.com/1rhlZ3hHNb — Chloe (@chloegoodhart) November 29, 2017





Does Thanos have a goatee or are they gills? pic.twitter.com/mM6k5wh35j — Troop Thanker (@Dr_BrianMD) November 29, 2017





You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/CidKpJUhf1 — Darius Spencer (@Darius_Spencer) November 29, 2017









Tony stans: TONY IS GONNA SAVE THE AVENGERS FROM THANOS SINGLEHANDEDLY

Thanos with one punch: pic.twitter.com/VKeT5R5EE5 — christophe (@lawfulmagnus) November 29, 2017



