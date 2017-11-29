 Skip Nav
Guys, We Need to Talk About Thanos's Hilarious Makeover in the Infinity War Trailer
Who Plays Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War?

Image Source: Disney

We all knew Thanos was going to be Avengers: Infinity War's big bad, but we weren't expecting his, um, interesting new makeover. The intergalactic villain, voiced by Josh Brolin — who is also taking on the role of Cable in the Deadpool sequel, interestingly enough — stepped out of thin air and into the team-up movie's epic new trailer sporting some pale purple skin and one very questionable goatee.

Avengers: Infinity War will mark the most screen time ever for Thanos, who we've only gotten minor glimpses of in the past in 2012's The Avengers and in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy (he's Gamora and Nebula's dad, remember?). But seriously, guys — what is happening on his chin? Are those skin folds? Individual chin muscles? And why does he bear a startling resemblance to Bruce Willis? While Brolin continues to look better with age, his CGI counterpart cannot say the same.

Twitter, of course, wasted no time in letting their hilarious opinions on Thanos's fresh look be known. Hopefully that infinity stone also gives him the power to ignore his own memes.

Pardon Twitter While It Loses Its Damn Mind Over the Avengers: Infinity War Trailer













