Josh Brolin Dressed as His Goonies Character For an '80s Party and It's Glorious
Josh Brolin Dressed as Goonies Character 2017

Josh Brolin Dressed as His Goonies Character For an '80s Party and It's Glorious

Our love for The Goonies will never die, and it looks like actor Josh Brolin is just as nostalgic about his classic '80s movie. Over the weekend, Brolin took to social media to share a picture of himself dressed as his character from the movie, Brand — red bandana and all. He posed alongside his wife, Kathryn, and in the caption, he wrote, "I didn't know what to dress as (Henry Rollins? Boy George? A gremlin?) then my wife said, 'I got you covered'. #embraceyourpast #gooniesneversaydie." So well played.

Image Source: Everett Collection
