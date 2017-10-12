 Skip Nav
5 Theories That Could Explain Who Rey's Parents Are in Star Wars

We came away from watching Star Wars: The Force Awakens with more questions than we can count, but the one that hasn't stopped itching our brains since we left the movie theater all the way back in 2015 is the matter of Rey's parents. While the character, played by Daisy Ridley, is unquestionably the hero of Episode VII, much of her past and familial lineage is shrouded in mystery.

J.J. Abrams shed some light on the topic during an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016 that seems to have ruled out the biggest theories about Rey's parents, saying, "Rey's parents are not in Episode VII, so I can't possibly say in this moment who they are. But I will say it is something that Rey thinks about, too." Is Abrams just trying to throw fans off the scent of Rey's real parents? Now that the official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been revealed, we're revisiting our major theories.

Jyn Erso Is Her Mother
Han Solo and General Leia Organa Are Her Parents
Luke Skywalker Is Her Father
She's Just Luke's Former Padawan
Rey Is a Kenobi
