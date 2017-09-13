Say It Isn't So: Julianne Hough Will Not Return For Dancing With the Stars Season 25

In a shocking twist that we most certainly aren't giving a 10, Julianne Hough is leaving Dancing With the Stars. When season 25 debuts on Sept. 18, Hough will be noticeably absent from the judges panel, leaving fellow critics Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli to judge contestants like Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Sasha Pieterse, and Terrell Owens all on their own. Talk about a bummer!

Hough had her big break on the show as one of the pro dancers, and ended up winning the reality competition twice. After leaving the show to pursue the Move Beyond tour with her brother, Derek Hough, and a few movie projects, she returned as a judge. Her bubbly personality and megawatt smile made her the perfect addition to the group of judges, always giving the contestants positive advice and pushing them to experiment.

An official reason for why she isn't coming back to the fold for season 25 has yet to be announced, but maybe she just needs time to relax and enjoy her new marriage to husband and NHL player Brooks Laich. Dancing with the Stars has been similarly vague, releasing only the following statement: "We are thrilled to have Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann back in the ballroom and look forward to welcoming guest judges wherever possible."

Although Hough will definitely be missed this year, we have a feeling her absence from the show isn't permanent. After all, someone has to spar with Len Goodman!