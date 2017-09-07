 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Scrubs
The Cast of Scrubs: Where Are They Now?
Movie Trailers
Exclusive: This Trailer Proves Flatliners Will Be the Sexiest Thriller This Fall
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits

Dancing With the Stars has officially revealed its season 25 cast, and we couldn't be more excited. Not only are we freaking out over some of the pairings (a celebrity couple is teaming up with one of your favorite DWTS couples), but we can't get over how amazing everyone looks in their costumes. Seriously, Nikki Bella's dress is almost as sparkly as her beautiful engagement ring. As your prep for the season premiere on Sept. 18, take a peak at all the gorgeous photos below.

Related
Everything We Know About Dancing With the Stars Season 25

Nick Lachey With Peta Murgatroyd
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Vanessa Lachey With Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Victoria Arlen With Val Chmerkovskiy
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Barbara Corcoran With Keo Motsepe
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Sasha Pieterse With Gleb Savchenko
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Jordan Fisher With Lindsay Arnold
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Drew Scott With Emma Slater
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Frankie Muniz With Witney Carson
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Nikki Bella With Artem Chigvintsev
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Derek Fisher With Sharna Burgess
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Debbie Gibson With Alan Bersten
8
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sasha PietersePeta MurgatroydMaksim ChmerkovskiyVanessa LacheyDancing With The StarsNick LacheyTV
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
When It Comes to Parenthood, Maksim and Peta Are Already Pros
by Kelsie Gibson
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Wedding Pictures
Celebrity Couples
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Fairy-Tale Wedding Will Make You Swoon
by Terry Carter
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Baby Gender Reveal Video 2016
Celebrity Kids
Vanessa Lachey Surprises Husband Nick With the Sex of Their Baby in a Sweet Video
by Quinn Keaney
Nick Lachey and Family at LA Event May 2017 Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Solidify Their Status as People's Most Beautiful Family
by Monica Sisavat
Peta Murgatroyd Hot Pictures
Peta Murgatroyd
Even When She's Not Competing on Dancing With the Stars, Peta Murgatroyd Is a 10
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds