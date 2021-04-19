New Kids' Books Coming Out in 2021
102 Picture, Middle-Grade, and YA Books Coming Out in 2021 to Add to Your Kid's TBR List
A Unicorn Named Rin
If reading more is on your family's list of resolutions this year, we want to help you achieve your goals and get through your To Be Read piles — especially those of your youngest bookworms! In addition to the highly anticipated books for adults being released in 2021, there are tons of picture books, middle-grade stories, and YA novels coming out this year for kids of all ages and reading levels to enjoy.
Scroll through to see and shop a bunch of anticipated new releases — most are available for preorder, with some hitting shelves very soon! (And if your kids need a new read right now, grab something off this list of 2020's top books for kids.)