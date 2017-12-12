 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Adriana Lima Declares She Won't Take Off Her Clothes Anymore For an "Empty Cause"
Spring Fashion
2018's Most Wearable Trends
The Royals
Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Will Forever Be One of a Kind For This 1 Reason
Holiday Fashion
8 Universally Flattering Party Dresses to Wear This Holiday Season

Is Adriana Lima Quitting Victoria's Secret?

Adriana Lima Declares She Won't Take Off Her Clothes Anymore For an "Empty Cause"

Adriana Lima has been a Victoria's Secret model since she was 19 years old, and now, at 36, it seems she's rethinking her career. On Sunday, the supermodel declared she was going to be pickier with the jobs she takes, which has us wondering if this is her way of confirming she's done being a Victoria's Secret Angel. (Her friend and fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio recently took her last walk for the brand.)

"I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared [on] social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me. When a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body . . . it made me think . . . that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/social media/fashion etc imposed," she wrote. "I thought that's not a way of living and beyond that ... that's not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change..... I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause. . . 💜✨ #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy #LOVEYOU 💜✨."

She also went on to say, "if you allow me, I want to support you. I want you to know that I am here, we have known each other for a very long time, and I want to help if you allow me, to make you feel better. I have my own things/insecurities too, I am not afraid any more to express them, they are part of me. . . I am tired of impositions, we 'as woman' can't continue living in a world with such superficial values, it's not fair for us . . . it's physically and mentally not healthy," she wrote. "I want to change it, in the name of my grandma, my mother, and all her ancestors that have been labeled, pressured, [and misunderstood], I am next to you. And I will stand by you. Let's f**king change the world. On behalf of my children, please allow me I am here."

At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, Adriana told People she was thinking about retiring after her 20th runway for the brand. "I plan to be at 20. Two more years. Maybe more, I don't know. It's nature. I'm working out, I'm being healthy, so let's see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it," she said. "I feel very emotional to be part of it, in a good way. After so many years and to have a chance to see Victoria's Secret go and have their fashion show internationally, it's really an honor for me to be a part of it."

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsFashion NewsVictoria's Secret Fashion ShowAdriana LimaModelsVictoria's Secret
Adriana Lima
These Are Adriana Lima's Sexiest Victoria's Secret Moments
by Macy Daniela Martin
Adriana Lima Fitness Instagram Photos
Adriana Lima
8 Things We Learned About Adriana Lima's Fitness Routine From Her Instagram Account
by Alessandra Foresto
Natural Hair at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Beauty News
22 Times Natural Hair Won the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
by Alaina Demopoulos
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Diversity
Beauty Interview
What Diversity and Inclusion in Modeling Means to 9 Victoria's Secret Angels
by Lauren Levinson
Vans x Opening Ceremony Plaid Sneakers
Fashion News
These Plaid Vans Will Make It Onto Your Christmas List in a Hot Second
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds