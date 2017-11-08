 Skip Nav
The Royals
How the Most Powerful Women in the World Wear the Most Comfortable Shoe on Earth
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Fall Staple Is One You Might Have Given Up On
Stranger Things
Let's Take a Moment to Appreciate the Perfectly Preppy Style Choices of Stranger Things' Nancy Wheeler
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Ultimate Guide to Victoria's Secret's Sexiest Angels

Here's the funny thing about the Victoria's Secret Runway Show: as dazzling as the lingerie may be, it's the Angels who steal the spotlight. Don't get us wrong, our jaws drop when we find out how many carats make up the spectacular Fantasy Bras season after season. Our eyes widen when we see the crazy-ornate wings and the array of risqué bustiers and bodysuits, but it's the supermodels who make the show.

After all, these women are in a league of their own. While some of them got their start as Angels and then went on to front high-fashion campaigns and magazine covers, most of them are remembered for their work with Victoria's Secret. That's why we started from the beginning and rounded up the 30 most iconic VS supermodels, from Veronica Webb, who signed with the brand in 1995, to Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, and Adriana Lima, who's stayed loyal for over 15 years.

Read on to find out more about the fierce women who've rocked the VS runway, and watch as their costumes change throughout the ages.

Related
The 1 Thing Nobody Ever Tells You About the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Read Up on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Details as the Angels Take Over Paris
Veronica Webb
Stephanie Seymour
Tyra Banks
Naomi Campbell
Heidi Klum
Helena Christensen
Laetitia Casta
Bridget Hall
Eva Herzigova
Gisele Bündchen
Karolina Kurkova
Adriana Lima
Alessandra Ambrosio
Doutzen Kroes
Selita Ebanks
Izabel Goulart
Miranda Kerr
Jessica Stam
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Marisa Miller
Candice Swanepoel
Behati Prinsloo
Erin Heatherton
Chanel Iman
Lily Aldridge
Lily Donaldson
Karlie Kloss
Joan Smalls
Cara Delevingne
Jourdan Dunn
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Runway RetrospectiveCollectionsRunwayLingerieModelsVictoria's Secret
Lais Ribeiro
The Incredible Way Lais Ribeiro Found Out She's Going to Wear Victoria's Secret's Fantasy Bra
by Nikita Ramsinghani
What Do Victoria's Secret Models Eat?
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Celebrity Trainer Reveals What Victoria's Secret Models Eat After a Workout
by Gina Florio
Victoria's Secret Models Body-Image Quotes
Victoria's Secret
12 Body-Image Quotes From Victoria's Secret Angels That Are Totally Relatable
by Sarah Wasilak
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Details
Fashion News
Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
by Marina Liao
How Do Victoria's Secret Models Train?
Beginner Fitness Tips
Do Victoria's Secret Models Lift Heavy Weights? Their Trainer's Answer
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds