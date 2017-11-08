The Ultimate Guide to Victoria's Secret's Sexiest Angels

Here's the funny thing about the Victoria's Secret Runway Show: as dazzling as the lingerie may be, it's the Angels who steal the spotlight. Don't get us wrong, our jaws drop when we find out how many carats make up the spectacular Fantasy Bras season after season. Our eyes widen when we see the crazy-ornate wings and the array of risqué bustiers and bodysuits, but it's the supermodels who make the show.

After all, these women are in a league of their own. While some of them got their start as Angels and then went on to front high-fashion campaigns and magazine covers, most of them are remembered for their work with Victoria's Secret. That's why we started from the beginning and rounded up the 30 most iconic VS supermodels, from Veronica Webb, who signed with the brand in 1995, to Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, and Adriana Lima, who's stayed loyal for over 15 years.

Read on to find out more about the fierce women who've rocked the VS runway, and watch as their costumes change throughout the ages.