Make Sure You Get a Very Good Look at Alessandra Ambrosio's Final Victoria's Secret Walk
Make Sure You Get a Very Good Look at Alessandra Ambrosio's Final Victoria's Secret Walk

It's been reported that Alessandra Ambrosio, who has been a Victoria's Secret Angel since 2000, is ending her career on the iconic runway. While we don't know what the future will hold and whether she'll continue posing for the brand's campaigns and commercials, but we do know she stepped out with a strong strut at the 2017 show in Shanghai.

Alessandra helped debut items from the brand's collaboration with Balmain for her first look. She's part of the Balmain Army, and she supported creative director Olivier Rousteing backstage before the show. Later, Alessandra slipped into a vibrant outfit complete with beaded necklaces, braided arm cuffs, chunky bangles, and artsy, graphic printed thigh-high boots. Read on to take in what could be her final moments at the much-anticipated Victoria's Secret extravaganza.

BalmainAlessandra AmbrosioRunwayVictoria's Secret Fashion ShowModelsVictoria's Secret
