Amal Clooney's Dress Is the Last Thing You'd Expect Her to Wear to Dinner

Amal Clooney joined George at the Venice Film Festival, where he's debuting his new movie Suburbicon, and packed a handful of fancy dinner gowns for the occasion. While her typical vacation style includes more laid-back, bohemian dresses, Amal has already shown off one Ermanno Scervino tulle number that's elegant enough for the red carpet. We'd venture to say this blue fringe Missoni dress falls into the same category.

Amal wore the design for a late night meal at Ristorante Da Ivo, accessorizing with copper crisscross heels that only highlighted the shine of her look. But those earrings — a dangling, gem-encrusted pair that just skimmed her shoulders — were quite the finish. Read on to zoom in on every last detail, then shop Amal's exact dress along with similar, more affordable options, should you have an occasion that calls for such high-octane glamour.