 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Here's What Makes Amal Clooney's Vacation Outfits So Darn Good

Even when she's working, Amal Clooney's style is commendable. But when she's vacationing with George Clooney in Italy or Ibiza, that's when she dresses like a rock star. The 39-year-old mother of twins has a boho spirit, and her off-duty looks show it — they're finished in fringe or crochet, and Amal loves a good sandal or espadrille wedge.

We vow to pack like Amal for our next trip, mostly because she knows that when you're on a getaway, it's more than OK to feel yourself in flirty dresses that show a slip of leg or fall off the shoulder. Read on for all the tips we've gleaned from admiring her outfits, then shop Amal's most trustworthy essentials.

Related
Amal Clooney's Dress Is the Epitome of Summer Style — But Not at All Typical

Asos Dresses
RD & Koko Rd & Koko Long Sleeve Dress With Floral Embroidered Detail
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
Borsalino
Wide Brimmed Felt Hat
$381
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Borsalino Hats
Stella McCartney
Aio wide-leg wool jumpsuit
$1,913 $689
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Wide Leg Pants
Nicole Miller
Fringe Mola Dress
$495 $395
from Nicole Miller
Buy Now See more Nicole Miller Cocktail Dresses
shopbop.com Sandals
Sarah Flint Ivy Strappy Sandals
$850 $255
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Sandals
Band of Gypsies
Floral Crop Top
$48 $28.80
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Band of Gypsies Shortsleeve Tops
Band of Gypsies
Women's Floral Print Ruffle Skirt
$69 $41.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Band of Gypsies Skirts
Moschino
polka dot shorts
$425
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Moschino Shorts
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Peek-A-Boo Striped Cutout Midi Dress
$268 $160.80
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more BCBGMAXAZRIA Day Dresses
Missoni
Color Blocked Crocheted Dress
$1,505
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Missoni Dresses
Castaner
Chiara canvas wedge espadrilles
$88
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Castaner Wedges
Alexis
Hazel Ruffle-Trim Asymmetric Dress
$539 $323
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Alexis Cocktail Dresses
Saint Laurent
One-Shoulder Metallic-Dot Bustier Minidress, Black/Gold
$5,290
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Cocktail Dresses
Halston
One-shoulder Asymmetric Striped Crepe Midi Dress - Black
$325
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Halston Dresses
Nicholas
Floral-Print Handkerchief-Hem Top, Vintage Floral
$350 $122
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Nicholas Sleeveless Tops
Saint Laurent
Silk-Satin Mini Dress
$3,850 $1,925
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Dresses
A Wide-Brimmed Hat Can Really Transform a Look
A High-Low Dress Shows Off Toned, Bronzed Legs
A Romantic Red Design Pairs Nicely With a Scarlet Lip
A Pair of Neutral Wedges Should Be the Foundation to a Colorful Crochet Dress
Florals Speak Volumes — and Can Play Up Your Glow More Than Jewelry
Forgo Cutoffs For More Sophisticated, Tailored Shorts
A Floral Trapeze Top Is Just the Top to Go With the Pair of Jeans You Packed
Every Girl Needs a Striped Sun Dress That Will Never Go Out of Style
A Slinky Metallic Minidress Is Just the Thing For When You Want to Feel Sexy
Find a Way to Bare Some Extra Skin With an Off-the-Shoulder Silhouette
Your LBD Should Speak to the Atmosphere, So Think About the Special Details
Textural Elements, Like Fringe and Embroidery, Add Dimension to a Monochrome Dress
RD & Koko Dress
Borsalino Hat
Stella McCartney Aio Jumpsuit
Nicole Miller Fringe Mola Dress
Sarah Flint Ivy Strappy Sandals
Band of Gypsies Floral Crop Top
Band of Gypsies Skirt
Moschino Shorts
BCBG Max Azria Peek-A-Boo Dress
Missoni Dress
Castañer Wedges
Alexis Dress
Saint Laurent One-Shoulder Dress
Halston One-Shoulder Dress
Nicholas Floral-Print Top
Saint Laurent Silk-Satin Dress
Start Slideshow
Amal ClooneyCelebrity Street StyleSummer FashionTravel StyleGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Asos
RD & Koko Rd & Koko Long Sleeve Dress With Floral Embroidered Detail
from Asos
$87
Borsalino
Wide Brimmed Felt Hat
from LUISAVIAROMA
$381
Stella McCartney
Aio wide-leg wool jumpsuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,913$689
Nicole Miller
Fringe Mola Dress
from Nicole Miller
$495$395
shopbop.com
Sarah Flint Ivy Strappy Sandals
from shopbop.com
$850$255
Band of Gypsies
Floral Crop Top
from Dillard's
$48$28.80
Band of Gypsies
Women's Floral Print Ruffle Skirt
from Nordstrom
$69$41.40
Moschino
polka dot shorts
from Farfetch
$425
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Peek-A-Boo Striped Cutout Midi Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$268$160.80
Missoni
Color Blocked Crocheted Dress
from LUISAVIAROMA
$1,505
Castaner
Chiara canvas wedge espadrilles
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$88
Alexis
Hazel Ruffle-Trim Asymmetric Dress
from Neiman Marcus
$539$323
Saint Laurent
One-Shoulder Metallic-Dot Bustier Minidress, Black/Gold
from Neiman Marcus
$5,290
Halston
One-shoulder Asymmetric Striped Crepe Midi Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$325
Nicholas
Floral-Print Handkerchief-Hem Top, Vintage Floral
from Neiman Marcus
$350$122
Saint Laurent
Silk-Satin Mini Dress
from The Outnet
$3,850$1,925
Shop More
Nicole Miller Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Nicole Miller
Cap Sleeve Glitter Dress w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$85
Nicole Miller
Cap Sleeve Glitter Dress
from TheRealReal
$85
Nicole Miller
Silk Embellished Dress w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$110$44
Nicole Miller
Sleeveless Ruched Dress w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$85
Nicole Miller
Gathered Knee-Length Dress w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$130$91
Nicholas Sleeveless Tops SHOP MORE
TheRealReal
N / Nicholas Sleeveless Top
from TheRealReal
$65
Nicholas
Sleeveless V-Neck Top w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$80$56
Nicholas
Sleeveless Top w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$95$47.50
Nicholas
Sleeveless Cutout Top
from TheRealReal
$85
Nicholas
Textured Sleeveless Top
from TheRealReal
$75$52.50
Borsalino Hats SHOP MORE
Borsalino
Pamela Braided Straw Hat
from LUISAVIAROMA
$229$160
Borsalino
Alessandria Medium Brimmed Felt Hat
from LUISAVIAROMA
$327
Borsalino
Toledo Boater Felt Hat
from LUISAVIAROMA
$272
Borsalino
Sophie Velour Wide Brimmed Hat
from LUISAVIAROMA
$301
Borsalino
Wide Brimmed Felt Hat
from LUISAVIAROMA
$360
Asos Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Is Already Wearing the Dress You'll See Everywhere This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Just Wore a Cape Dress No Other Royal Could Ever Pull Off — You'll Want to See It!
by Alessandra Foresto
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Just Channeled Her Never Been Kissed Days in a Dress Fit For Barbie
by Alessandra Foresto
Nicholas Sleeveless Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
redsolesandredwine
nyfashionhunter
nyfashionhunter
redsolesandredwine
Borsalino Hats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
isabellabeatrixx
lavendascloset
scotch.and.stilettos
sunflowerman
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds