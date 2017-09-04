Here's What Makes Amal Clooney's Vacation Outfits So Darn Good

Even when she's working, Amal Clooney's style is commendable. But when she's vacationing with George Clooney in Italy or Ibiza, that's when she dresses like a rock star. The 39-year-old mother of twins has a boho spirit, and her off-duty looks show it — they're finished in fringe or crochet, and Amal loves a good sandal or espadrille wedge.

We vow to pack like Amal for our next trip, mostly because she knows that when you're on a getaway, it's more than OK to feel yourself in flirty dresses that show a slip of leg or fall off the shoulder. Read on for all the tips we've gleaned from admiring her outfits, then shop Amal's most trustworthy essentials.