Amal Clooney Vacation Outfits
Here's What Makes Amal Clooney's Vacation Outfits So Darn Good
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Here's What Makes Amal Clooney's Vacation Outfits So Darn Good
Even when she's working, Amal Clooney's style is commendable. But when she's vacationing with George Clooney in Italy or Ibiza, that's when she dresses like a rock star. The 39-year-old mother of twins has a boho spirit, and her off-duty looks show it — they're finished in fringe or crochet, and Amal loves a good sandal or espadrille wedge.
We vow to pack like Amal for our next trip, mostly because she knows that when you're on a getaway, it's more than OK to feel yourself in flirty dresses that show a slip of leg or fall off the shoulder. Read on for all the tips we've gleaned from admiring her outfits, then shop Amal's most trustworthy essentials.
RD & Koko Rd & Koko Long Sleeve Dress With Floral Embroidered Detail
$87
from Asos
Aio wide-leg wool jumpsuit
$1,913 $689
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Fringe Mola Dress
$495 $395
from Nicole Miller
Sarah Flint Ivy Strappy Sandals
$850 $255
from shopbop.com
Floral Crop Top
$48 $28.80
from Dillard's
Women's Floral Print Ruffle Skirt
$69 $41.40
from Nordstrom
Peek-A-Boo Striped Cutout Midi Dress
$268 $160.80
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Chiara canvas wedge espadrilles
$88
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Hazel Ruffle-Trim Asymmetric Dress
$539 $323
One-Shoulder Metallic-Dot Bustier Minidress, Black/Gold
$5,290
One-shoulder Asymmetric Striped Crepe Midi Dress - Black
$325
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Floral-Print Handkerchief-Hem Top, Vintage Floral
$350 $122
Silk-Satin Mini Dress
$3,850 $1,925
from The Outnet
0previous images
-3more images