Amal Clooney in Polka-Dot Dress at Venice Film Festival 2017
Amal Clooney Just Pulled Off Every Girl's Biggest Style Challenge in This Dress
While Amal Clooney first showed off her vacation style in Lake Como, Italy, following the birth of her twins, she's now fully prepared for a red carpet event. The stylish activist and lawyer joined George Clooney at the Venice Film Festival, where she stepped off a boat in one of the most gorgeous, trend-focused dresses around.
The Ermanno Scervino tulle creation was stitched with polka dots and featured an asymmetrical hemline in a very '80s fashion. What's more, Amal dazzled in drop earrings and an ornate gold bangle, finishing her ensemble with two-toned slingback heels. Her pumps were a noticeable shade of cobalt, proving Amal's not afraid of the frightful black-and-blue color combination. Read on to zoom in on all the delightful details, then shop Amal's look.