 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Angelina Jolie Is the Definition of "Legs For Days" in This Sweater Dress

Angelina Jolie has a knack for pulling a sexy style move when you least expect it. The star's known for wearing boho-style long dresses and wraps, but she showed up at the the Directors Guild of America in a black sweater mini dress. The casual long-sleeved turtleneck ensemble billowed at the hem and showed of Angie's svelte legs. To give a dose of glam to the look, the star wore polished aviator shades and a pair of pointy-toed ankle booties. Read on to see her full look, then shop similar sweater dress selections.

Related
Angelina Jolie's Magnificent Yellow Dress Just Might Stop You in Your Tracks
Angelina Jolie Is the Definition of "Legs For Days" in This Sweater Dress
Everlane Turtleneck Dress
Frame Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Brave Soul Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Equipment Turtleneck Dress
Nasty Gal Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Michael Kors Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Theory Turtleneck Sweater Dress
DKNY Knit Sweater Dress
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleDressesSweatersFall FashionShoppingAngelina Jolie
Shop More
Nasty Gal Dresses SHOP MORE
Nasty Gal
nastygal The Answer to Your Layers Dress
from Nasty Gal
$38
Nasty Gal
nastygal Long Term Maxi Dress
from Nasty Gal
$38
Nasty Gal
nastygal Spot the Difference Skater Dress
from Nasty Gal
$38
Nasty Gal
nastygal How Low Can You Go Sequin Dress
from Nasty Gal
$60
Nasty Gal
nastygal Oops I Did It Again Vinyl Dress
from Nasty Gal
$30
MICHAEL Michael Kors Dresses SHOP MORE
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Women's Studded Sheath Dress
from Nordstrom
$130
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Women's Grommet Mock Neck Knit Dress
from Nordstrom
$155
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Metallic Ribbed Stretch-knit Dress - Sand
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$155
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Metallic Jacquard-knit Mini Dress - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$155
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Crochet Lace Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$225$90
Asos Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
Asos
TFNC Plus WEDDING Lace Detail Maxi Dress
from Asos
$119
Asos
Sweater Dress With Ruffle Shoulder
from Asos
$53$28
Asos
John Zack Plus Off Shoulder Ruffle Midi Dress
from Asos
$60
Asos
Wiggle Dress With Cold Shoulder
from Asos
$67$40
Asos
Maya Plus Allover Tonal Sequin Maxi Dress
from Asos
$204
Nasty Gal Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lifedevivi
irina__dorn
kaitreichert
stylesplendorbliss
MICHAEL Michael Kors Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
janicelombardi_
veronikalipar
veronikalipar
veronikalipar
Asos Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
looksforlovelies
hannawears
thecurvyfashionsalad
prettypearbride
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds