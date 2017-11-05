Angelina Jolie Is the Definition of "Legs For Days" in This Sweater Dress

Angelina Jolie has a knack for pulling a sexy style move when you least expect it. The star's known for wearing boho-style long dresses and wraps, but she showed up at the the Directors Guild of America in a black sweater mini dress. The casual long-sleeved turtleneck ensemble billowed at the hem and showed of Angie's svelte legs. To give a dose of glam to the look, the star wore polished aviator shades and a pair of pointy-toed ankle booties. Read on to see her full look, then shop similar sweater dress selections.