Angelina Jolie Found the Ultrasophisticated Way to Wear a Fringed Poncho

Whether she's on the red carpet or running errands, Angelina Jolie knows how to pick a good layering piece. The actress was recently snapped wearing a simple, black spaghetti-strap dress with a pair of knee-high suede boots.

Instead of opting for a jacket or a coat, Angelina wore a gray fringed poncho that was perfect for the transitional season. She finished her look off with a pair of tortoise Mykita sunglasses ($599). Keep reading to have a look at her complete ensemble, and buy similar versions of her gray poncho ahead.