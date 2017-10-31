 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Angelina Jolie Found the Ultrasophisticated Way to Wear a Fringed Poncho

Whether she's on the red carpet or running errands, Angelina Jolie knows how to pick a good layering piece. The actress was recently snapped wearing a simple, black spaghetti-strap dress with a pair of knee-high suede boots.

Instead of opting for a jacket or a coat, Angelina wore a gray fringed poncho that was perfect for the transitional season. She finished her look off with a pair of tortoise Mykita sunglasses ($599). Keep reading to have a look at her complete ensemble, and buy similar versions of her gray poncho ahead.

Related
28 Styling Tricks We're Stealing From Angelina Jolie and Never Giving Back
Mykita sunglasses
$599
Buy Now
Angelina Jolie Found the Ultrasophisticated Way to Wear a Fringed Poncho
H&M Fringed Poncho
Eileen Fisher Poncho
Asos Plus Elvi Poncho
Acne Studios Apolo Poncho
Burberry Cable-Knit Poncho
MM6 Maison Margiela Poncho
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleMykitaPonchoOuterwearGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleFall FashionShoppingAngelina Jolie
Shop More
Acne Studios Cardigans SHOP MORE
Acne Studios
Women's Raya Cardigan
from Barneys New York
$410
Acne Studios
black raya mohair cardigan
from Totokaelo
$420
Acne Studios
Women's Raya Open-Front Cardigan
from Barneys New York
$430
Acne Studios
Beate Chunky cotton-blend cardigan
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$650$390
Acne Studios
Wool Mohair Cardigan
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$410
H&M Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
H&M
Dress with Eyelet Embroidery
from H&M
$79
H&M
Fine-knit Dress
from H&M
$29.99$9.99
H&M
Kaftan Dress
from H&M
$49.99
H&M
Linen-blend Shorts
from H&M
$17.99$7.99
H&M
Satin Camisole Top with Lace
from H&M
$29.99
Asos Plus Jackets SHOP MORE
Asos
Cotton Jacket with Tie Waist
from Asos
$79$55
Asos
Floral Embroidered Leather Biker Jacket
from Asos
$316
Asos
Rainmac in Metallic Rose Gold
from Asos
$79$55
Asos
Boohoo Plus Leather Look Belted Jacket
from Asos
$72
Asos
Palm Jacquard Side Stripe Jacket
from Asos
$87$52
H&M Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
45 Unicorn Gifts That Are Downright Enchanting
by Macy Cate Williams
Organization
22 Unicorn Desk Accessories That Will Turn Your Office Into a Magical Wonderland
by Macy Cate Williams
Organization
Turn Your Office Into a Millennial Pink Haven With These 15 Desk Accessories
by Macy Cate Williams
Organization
17 Flamingo Desk Accessories That Make Work Feel Like a Vacation
by Macy Cate Williams
Acne Studios Cardigans AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sparkling_shan
stylists.to.a.t
sparkling_shan
fashionedchicstyling
H&M Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
youshouldwearthat
nicoleamcintosh
laurabustelo
particularlypineapple
Asos Plus Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thelipstickgiraffe
supplechic
channyinthecity
noteblair
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds