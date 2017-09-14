 Skip Nav
28 Styling Tricks We're Stealing From Angelina Jolie and Never Giving Back

Angelina Jolie is what we'd call a red carpet siren. She moves with grace, gliding by the cameras in her long, silky gowns. But if you think her alluring outfits stop with film premieres and fancy dinners, you've got some studying to do. The actress maintains a busy schedule — she's a humanitarian activist and a mom too — and she's constantly dressing for business too. But even while slipping into sophisticated suits on the regular, Angelina maintains a look that's so subtly sexy. Scroll to find 28 steps to mastering her signature style.

Wrap an Oversize Scarf Around Yourself as a Coat on a Mild Day
Chunky Platforms Keep You Grounded When You've Got to Walk to a Fancy Event
When It Comes to Cocktail Attire, Choose a Breezy Midi to Show Off a Slip of Your Ankles
Even in All Black, a Monogrammed Bag Is the Perfect Way to Personalize Your Look
A Chainstrap Bag Can Add a Serious Dose of Edge
Go For a Slit and a Metallic Heel When You’re in the Mood to Get Glam
Neutral Separates Are Understated, but Unmissable
A Caped Poncho Makes For a Chicer Raincoat
A Tailored Coat Is a Lovely Way to Add Structure to Your Go-To Basics
Wear It First With Pants, Then With a Skirt — It’ll Look Different Each Time
Don’t Underestimate the Functionality of a Long Skirt With Lots of Leg Room
If You’re Bored With Your Outfit, Let Your Sunglasses and Shoes Do All the Talking
Don’t Be Afraid to Lift Up Your Darn Maxi When You’re Walking — Chances Are You’ve Got on Killer Shoes
Peplum Detail and Bell Sleeves Help to Define Your Shape and Make Your Suit Stand Out
Let the Pussy Bow on Your Blouse Hang Loose to Play Up Casual Vibes
If You’re Going For All White Monochrome, Stick With Neutral Pumps For Total Sophistication
A Taupe Leather Tote Is the Perfect Balance to a Light Coat
You Can Wear Brown and Black Together — Just Coordinate With Neutral Pumps
Feel Free to Contrast Your Mom, Your Best Friend, Whomever You’re Walking With — in Order to Stand Out
Hiding the Top of Your Boot Beneath Your Knee-Length Skirt Makes For a Feminine, Subtly Sexy Look
Wear Your Dress Coat Over Trousers to Appear Ladylike, Yet Tough
When in Doubt, Match Your Mate When You Go Out
Let Your LBD Peek Out From Under Your Camel Coat
It’s All About the Little Details: a Peep-Toe Pump or the Tassels on Your Bag
Put a Casual Spin on a Streamlined Pencil Skirt With a Bright Cardigan
Varying Shades of White Might as Well Be the New Luxe Suit
When You Want to Look Badass, Try It With Black
Longer Hemlines Can Be Sexy — Try a Formfitting Design and a Peep-Toe Shoe
