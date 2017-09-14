28 Styling Tricks We're Stealing From Angelina Jolie and Never Giving Back

Angelina Jolie is what we'd call a red carpet siren. She moves with grace, gliding by the cameras in her long, silky gowns. But if you think her alluring outfits stop with film premieres and fancy dinners, you've got some studying to do. The actress maintains a busy schedule — she's a humanitarian activist and a mom too — and she's constantly dressing for business too. But even while slipping into sophisticated suits on the regular, Angelina maintains a look that's so subtly sexy. Scroll to find 28 steps to mastering her signature style.