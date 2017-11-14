Angelina Jolie's Work Tote Is a Bag You Might Not Think to Bring to the Office

Angelina Jolie habitually sticks to neutral basics and expected designer labels, but every now and then, she makes a surprising move. She's already given us countless ideas for what to wear to work, but a studded leather Valentino bag ($3,545) is not your average office tote, and we love how she seamlessly fit it into her ensemble.

Thanks to a black blazer and midi skirt set, along with tall beige Tamara Mellon heels, nothing could strip away Angelina's sophistication. An embellished bag actually worked to give her look a little pizzazz as she got down to business. Yes, an eye-catching crossbody alone can be confidence boosting, so read on to shop Angelina's exact design, or find one with similar details ahead.