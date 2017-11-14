 Skip Nav
Angelina Jolie's Work Tote Is a Bag You Might Not Think to Bring to the Office

Angelina Jolie habitually sticks to neutral basics and expected designer labels, but every now and then, she makes a surprising move. She's already given us countless ideas for what to wear to work, but a studded leather Valentino bag ($3,545) is not your average office tote, and we love how she seamlessly fit it into her ensemble.

Thanks to a black blazer and midi skirt set, along with tall beige Tamara Mellon heels, nothing could strip away Angelina's sophistication. An embellished bag actually worked to give her look a little pizzazz as she got down to business. Yes, an eye-catching crossbody alone can be confidence boosting, so read on to shop Angelina's exact design, or find one with similar details ahead.

Valentino Garavani
studded Demilune tote
$3,545
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Valentino Garavani Duffels & Totes
Valentino Garavani
studded Demilune tote
$3,545
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Valentino Garavani Duffels & Totes
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Bristol Studded Leather Satchel
$368
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Satchels
Zara Studded Crossbody Bag With Tassel
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
Givenchy
Antigona Small Studded Leather Satchel.
$2,331
from Bluefly
Buy Now See more Givenchy Satchels
Calvin Klein
Studded Leather Satchel
$298
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Satchels
MCM
Medium Milla Studded Leather Bag
$1,498
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more MCM Bags
Topshop
Premium Leather Studded Calfskin Hobo Bag - Black
$170
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Hobos
Prada
Studded Fringe Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
$2,700
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Prada Shoulder Bags
Jimmy Choo
Finley Studded Leather Shoulder Bag - Black
$995
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Shoulder Bags
Tod's
Gommino Mini Studded Leather Bag
$1,345
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Tod's Shoulder Bags
BP
Studded Faux Leather Crossbody Bag - Black
$29
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BP Shoulder Bags
