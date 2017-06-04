Angelina Jolie Just Wore the Boots You Completely Forgot About

Angelina Jolie has a history of wearing monochromatic looks, so when we saw her all-black outfit, we needed to zoom in — specifically on her boots. The star wore a pair of leather knee-highs, and it was the kind of boot that goes with everything in your closet. Though Angie styled the shoes with a dress and coat, you could just as easily wear them with a pair of black jeans. Her versatile choice came with a little heel, and the snug fit hugged Angelina's legs.

Angelina is known for sticking to the classics, so we weren't too surprised by her boot choice, though it did remind us that we should probably dig ours out from the closet. If you don't already have a pair, shop similar versions ahead.