Angelina Jolie Just Wore the Boots You Completely Forgot About

Angelina Jolie Wearing Black Boots March 2017

Angelina Jolie Just Wore the Boots You Completely Forgot About

Angelina Jolie has a history of wearing monochromatic looks, so when we saw her all-black outfit, we needed to zoom in — specifically on her boots. The star wore a pair of leather knee-highs, and it was the kind of boot that goes with everything in your closet. Though Angie styled the shoes with a dress and coat, you could just as easily wear them with a pair of black jeans. Her versatile choice came with a little heel, and the snug fit hugged Angelina's legs.

Angelina is known for sticking to the classics, so we weren't too surprised by her boot choice, though it did remind us that we should probably dig ours out from the closet. If you don't already have a pair, shop similar versions ahead.

Image Source: FameFlynet
Angelina Jolie Just Wore the Boots You Completely Forgot About
Image Source: FameFlynet
Angelina Jolie Just Wore the Boots You Completely Forgot About
Image Source: FameFlynet
Angelina Jolie Just Wore the Boots You Completely Forgot About
Image Source: FameFlynet
Image Source: FameFlynet
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Sabrina Chain-embellished Suede Boots - Tan
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$200 $100
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Women's 'Sabrina' Bootie
from Nordstrom
$224.95
MICHAEL Michael Kors
'Jennings' booties
from Farfetch
$201.50 $141.05
MICHAEL Michael Kors
'Jennings' booties
from Farfetch
$189.77 $94.88
MICHAEL Michael Kors
'Uma' wedge boots
from Farfetch
$200.09 $130.06
H&M
Knee-high Suede Boots
from H&M
$129
H&M
Ankle Boots
from H&M
$34.99
H&M
Ankle Boots with Pointed Toes
from H&M
$49.99
H&M
Ankle Boots
from H&M
$59.99
H&M
Warm Lined Suede Boots
from H&M
$69.99
Salvatore Ferragamo
Edith Twist Lace-Up Leather Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,190 $833
Salvatore Ferragamo
Pisa 70 Fringed Multicolor Jacquard Block Heel Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$895
Salvatore Ferragamo
Falco shearling-lined suede boots
from mytheresa
$511
Salvatore Ferragamo
Falcon suede concealed-wedge boots
from mytheresa
$462
Salvatore Ferragamo
Falcon suede concealed-wedge boots
from mytheresa
$462
