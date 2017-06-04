6/04/17 6/04/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Wearing Black Boots March 2017 Angelina Jolie Just Wore the Boots You Completely Forgot About June 4, 2017 by Marina Liao 540 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Angelina Jolie has a history of wearing monochromatic looks, so when we saw her all-black outfit, we needed to zoom in — specifically on her boots. The star wore a pair of leather knee-highs, and it was the kind of boot that goes with everything in your closet. Though Angie styled the shoes with a dress and coat, you could just as easily wear them with a pair of black jeans. Her versatile choice came with a little heel, and the snug fit hugged Angelina's legs. Angelina is known for sticking to the classics, so we weren't too surprised by her boot choice, though it did remind us that we should probably dig ours out from the closet. If you don't already have a pair, shop similar versions ahead. RelatedAngelina Jolie Just Set Another Big Fashion Trend Shop Brands MICHAEL Michael Kors · Saint Laurent · Salvatore Ferragamo · Pour La Victoire · H&M Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: FameFlynet MICHAEL Michael Kors Sabrina chain-detail leather boots $330 from Selfridges Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Boots Saint Laurent 'Lily' knee high boots $1395 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Boots Salvatore Ferragamo knee high boots $1167 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Boots Pour La Victoire Kiko $475 from Pour La Victoire Buy Now See more Pour La Victoire Boots Selfridges Boots Dune Black Rana knee-high leather boots $240 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Selfridges Boots H&M Leather and Suede Boots $199 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Boots Share this post ShopGet The LookStreet StyleCelebrity StyleBootsShoesShoppingAngelina Jolie