Angelina Jolie Found the Perfect Heels to Wear While Running Errands — and They're Affordable

Angelina Jolie has a penchant for monochrome outfits. Whether she's dazzling everyone in a gorgeous red carpet ensemble or running errands in an LBD, the actress has a way of making even the simplest of outfits look chic.

Angelina was seen outside of a pet store wearing a long, black cardigan with a lace dress peeking through. She finished off her look with suede kitten heels from Everlane. Not only were her heels the perfect height for running errands, but they also retail for $155, making them surprisingly affordable. Keep reading for a look at her full ensemble, and buy the exact pair of heels for your wardrobe, too.

Angelina Jolie Wearing Everlane Kitten Heels
The Exact Heels She Was Wearing
