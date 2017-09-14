Angelina Jolie stuck to her signature street style while promoting her new film First They Killed My Father in New York. While she wore neutral sandals and breezy silhouettes all Summer long, September called for sleek, sophisticated transitional layers. The star elongated her frame by mixing and matching nude separates — her midi skirt, bodysuit, and pumps were all by Ryan Roche — and she wore a camel duster coat on top.

Even while munching on a pretzel and greeting fans Angelina appeared as graceful as ever. Her cherry red bag and matching lip confirmed the obvious: Angelina thought about every last detail before she hit the street. Even so, we bet she's had a handle on the quintessential Fall outfit for press tours for quite awhile. Read on to scoop up Angelina's basics.