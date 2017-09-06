You Might Own Angelina Jolie's Pants, but You've Never Thought to Wear Them Like She Did

Angelina Jolie made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival in a modest white midi dress with frilled sleeves. But the sophistication doesn't stop there — not even when she's back in California, enjoying a casual outing with her daughter Vivienne and their dog. Angelina slipped into pooling, high-waisted gray trousers — a Fall workwear staple most women own — but she surprised us with the addition of a slouchy t-shirt.

Angelina wore the stylish combination with a pair of black boots, dark sunglasses, and a leather tote. If she'd thrown a blazer over the look, she'd be ready to take a meeting at a moment's notice. If you're not yet convinced you need to secure both of these items and wear them together, you might be swayed once you read on.