Angelina Jolie Wearing Gray Trousers
You Might Own Angelina Jolie's Pants, but You've Never Thought to Wear Them Like She Did
Angelina Jolie made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival in a modest white midi dress with frilled sleeves. But the sophistication doesn't stop there — not even when she's back in California, enjoying a casual outing with her daughter Vivienne and their dog. Angelina slipped into pooling, high-waisted gray trousers — a Fall workwear staple most women own — but she surprised us with the addition of a slouchy t-shirt.
Angelina wore the stylish combination with a pair of black boots, dark sunglasses, and a leather tote. If she'd thrown a blazer over the look, she'd be ready to take a meeting at a moment's notice. If you're not yet convinced you need to secure both of these items and wear them together, you might be swayed once you read on.