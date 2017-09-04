 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Angelina Jolie Wore the Most Understated Dress to Her Movie Premiere

Angelina doesn't need an elaborate gown to get people's attention on the red carpet — she can do that in a simple white dress. For the premiere of her film First They Killed My Father at the Telluride Film Festival, Angelina stepped out in an all-white ensemble next to her children. The knitted dress had long sleeves and a wavy pattern on the skirt from the waist down. It was simple and not overly dramatic, which matched Angelina's classic style. She's a master at pulling off neutrals, and this look proved you can definitely wear your Winter whites in the Summer. Scroll on to see her outfit from all angles, then shop similar dresses ahead.

Angelina Jolie Wore the Most Understated Dress to Her Movie Premiere
Angelina Jolie Wore the Most Understated Dress to Her Movie Premiere
Angelina Jolie Wore the Most Understated Dress to Her Movie Premiere
Angelina Jolie Wore the Most Understated Dress to Her Movie Premiere
Angelina Jolie Wore the Most Understated Dress to Her Movie Premiere
Narciso Rodriguez Knit Sheath Dress
Norma Kamali Wrap Dress
Self-Portrait Long-Sleeve Gown
Start Slideshow
Summer FashionAngelia JolieGet The LookSummerRed CarpetFallCelebrity StyleDressesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Self-Portrait Evening Dresses SHOP MORE
Self-Portrait
Bea Eyelet Midi Dress
from Intermix
$510
Self-Portrait
Floral Lace Poplin Mini Dress
from Intermix
$445
Self-Portrait
Payne Cutout Maxi Dress
from Intermix
$680
Self-Portrait
Floral Lace Blush Cape Dress
from Intermix
$545
Self-Portrait
Lace Paneled Midi Dress
from Intermix
$615
6pm.com Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Lucy-Love
Lucy Love Paramount Dress
from 6pm.com
$78$44.38
Style Stalker
StyleStalker Priscilla Wrap Dress
from 6pm.com
$149$67.99
Young Fabulous & Broke
Palomo Dress
from 6pm.com
$162$57.99
Soybu
Carefree Dress
from 6pm.com
$59$29.99
The North Face
Aurora Dress
from 6pm.com
$60$30
Narciso Rodriguez Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Narciso Rodriguez
Women's Colorblocked Slip Dress
from Barneys New York
$2,295
Narciso Rodriguez
Women's Crepe Fitted Sheath Dress
from Barneys New York
$1,895
Narciso Rodriguez
Women's Compact-Knit Fitted Dress
from Barneys New York
$1,295
Narciso Rodriguez
Long Sleeve Dress
from shopbop.com
$1,250$500
Narciso Rodriguez
Women's Compact Knit Sheath Dress
from Barneys New York
$1,250
Self-Portrait Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
whatshaute
msnancyma
tiffaniatbretonbay
wantherstyleblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds