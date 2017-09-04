Angelina Jolie Wore the Most Understated Dress to Her Movie Premiere

Angelina doesn't need an elaborate gown to get people's attention on the red carpet — she can do that in a simple white dress. For the premiere of her film First They Killed My Father at the Telluride Film Festival, Angelina stepped out in an all-white ensemble next to her children. The knitted dress had long sleeves and a wavy pattern on the skirt from the waist down. It was simple and not overly dramatic, which matched Angelina's classic style. She's a master at pulling off neutrals, and this look proved you can definitely wear your Winter whites in the Summer. Scroll on to see her outfit from all angles, then shop similar dresses ahead.