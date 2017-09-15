Angelina Jolie Found the Fall Skirt Every Working Woman Should Have Bought Yesterday

Although she's in New York promoting her new film, First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie made some time to visit the UN in between red carpet appearances. Angelina is Special Envoy High Commissioner for Refugees, and so when it comes time to do this part of her job, the star makes tweaks to her wardrobe.

She might wear Versace gowns and Saint Laurent suits when in Hollywood, but her latest workwear included a simple white blouse, Ryan Roche heels, Le Vian diamond rose earrings, and the most perfectly tailored brown midi skirt. This one came in an appropriate Fall shade and featured functional pockets for slipping your keys and cards into when you're on the go.

Angelina inspired us to invest in a similar silhouette for the season, so we rounded up the best options available now. One last tip? Try accessorizing your brand-new staple with a cranberry Valentino handbag and matching lip, just like Angelina did. It's all very sophisticated.