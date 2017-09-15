 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Angelina Jolie Found the Fall Skirt Every Working Woman Should Have Bought Yesterday

Although she's in New York promoting her new film, First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie made some time to visit the UN in between red carpet appearances. Angelina is Special Envoy High Commissioner for Refugees, and so when it comes time to do this part of her job, the star makes tweaks to her wardrobe.

She might wear Versace gowns and Saint Laurent suits when in Hollywood, but her latest workwear included a simple white blouse, Ryan Roche heels, Le Vian diamond rose earrings, and the most perfectly tailored brown midi skirt. This one came in an appropriate Fall shade and featured functional pockets for slipping your keys and cards into when you're on the go.

Angelina inspired us to invest in a similar silhouette for the season, so we rounded up the best options available now. One last tip? Try accessorizing your brand-new staple with a cranberry Valentino handbag and matching lip, just like Angelina did. It's all very sophisticated.

Related
Angelina Jolie's Nude Look Is the Opposite of Sexy — It's Total Sophistication

Angelina Jolie Found the Fall Skirt Every Working Woman Should Have Bought Yesterday
Angelina Jolie Found the Fall Skirt Every Working Woman Should Have Bought Yesterday
Angelina Jolie Found the Fall Skirt Every Working Woman Should Have Bought Yesterday
Angelina Jolie Found the Fall Skirt Every Working Woman Should Have Bought Yesterday
Angelina Jolie Found the Fall Skirt Every Working Woman Should Have Bought Yesterday
Angelina Jolie Found the Fall Skirt Every Working Woman Should Have Bought Yesterday
Angelina Jolie Found the Fall Skirt Every Working Woman Should Have Bought Yesterday
Ellery Professor Patch Skirt
Prada Leather-Trimmed Skirt
River Island Light Brown Skirt
Ace&Jig Bo Skirt
Rejina Pyo Carmen Skirt
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookValentinoSkirtsFallCelebrity StyleFall FashionShoppingAngelina Jolie
Shop More
Ellery Mid-length Skirts SHOP MORE
Ellery
The Blues Lace-up Crushed-velvet Midi Skirt - Copper
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,970
Ellery
Professor Crepe Midi Skirt - Burgundy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,090
Ellery
Belted Asymmetric Crepe Midi Skirt - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,100
Ellery
Noveau Riche gathered hound's-tooth midi skirt
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$752
Ellery
Midi skirt
from mytheresa
$995$497
Prada Skirts SHOP MORE
Prada
Printed Stretch-denim Skirt - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$920$460
Prada
Stretch Cotton-blend Wrap Skirt - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,700$850
Prada
Embellished Pleated Silk-crepe Wrap Skirt - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,610
Prada
Checked Jacquard-knit Wrap Skirt - Yellow
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,910$955
Prada
Pleated Crepe De Chine Skirt - Pastel pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,200$840
Nordstrom Mid-length Skirts SHOP MORE
Rebecca Taylor
Women's Marguerite Poplin Midi Skirt
from Nordstrom
$395
Eliza J
Women's Stripe Jacquard Midi Skirt
from Nordstrom
$168$100.80
Nordstrom
Women's Chelsea28 Ruffle Midi Skirt
from Nordstrom
$89
Eliza J
Women's Pleated Mikado Midi Skirt
from Nordstrom
$168$100.80
Milly
Women's Palm Tree Print Cady Midi Skirt
from Nordstrom
$535
Prada Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bloom_girl_blog
imveryjolly
fountainof30
fountainof30
Nordstrom Mid-length Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
huntercollector
cassidiebasso
jannadoan
lipstick_curls
River Island Mid-length Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shelleyannem
petitesideofstyle
huntercollector
shegoeswear
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds