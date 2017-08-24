 Skip Nav
Ashley Graham's Classic Black Bikini Bottoms Feature an Amazing Side Detail

Ashley Graham's has an unrivaled bikini collection. Whether she's wearing a black neoprene style that hugs her curves just right or a bright blue two-piece that matches her sunglasses, the model knows how to pick 'em.

While vacationing in Thailand, Ashley posted a bikinigram of herself throwing up some peace signs. At first, it looked like the model was wearing a classic, black string bikini until we saw the bottoms she paired it with. Ashley's side-tie bottoms feature an embroidered rose on each side. Have a closer look at her amazing swimsuit, and buy similar ones for your collection, too.

