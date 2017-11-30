 Skip Nav
Ashley Graham Loves Her Lingerie So Much, She Straight Up Wore It to the Airport
Ashley Graham Loves Her Lingerie So Much, She Straight Up Wore It to the Airport

Ashley Graham is no stranger to sheer red carpet looks or miniskirts. She wore both to her Addition Elle launch at Macy's in Las Vegas. Of course, the supermodel needed a way to flaunt the new lingerie she designed through her shirt, so she opted for a see-through bodysuit that put her new strappy Diva bra ($70) on display.

While she posed for photos in a velvet, grommet-embellished skirt, heels, and gold hoops, Ashley hopped a flight shortly after, staying comfortable in her sexy top combo. You might not think to pair lingerie with leggings, Adidas sneakers, and a long trench at the airport, but Ashley proved that all it takes is confidence to bare some skin wherever you are. If you like her daring style move, shop similar bodysuits and formfitting, sheer tees ahead.

