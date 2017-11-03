Ashley Graham Didn't Give Up Underwear to Wear This Sheer Dress — It Became the Focal Point

Should you ever need a lesson in bold, confident dressing, look to Ashley Graham. We can definitely sense that no matter where she goes, Ashley is probably wearing what she wants to, not what was encouraged by a stylist or a designer. That's because she's clearly practiced her poses in the outfits she wears to events, showing off the best angles.

Take her custom Marina Rinaldi midi at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, for example. The number was entirely see-through, save for the sprinkling of sequins along the bodice, and Ashley's black lingerie was visible straight through. In fact, we found ourselves staring directly at her bra and panties, wondering how such a sexy reveal could also look so sophisticated.

Maybe it just comes from the way Ashley carries herself. She had a lot to be proud about on this occasion, taking home the Model of the Year award. But we think shopping for a dress like this one, then trying out the underthings you feel most comfortable in, is the first step to being brave and going sheer. Read on for more inspiration (and check out those 18K Forevermark diamond earrings!), then shop some pieces that fit the bill.