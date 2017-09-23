 Skip Nav
It's Hard to Miss the Message Written on Bella Hadid's Thigh-High Boots

When it comes to street style, Bella Hadid has been dominating this Fashion Month. The model, who just walked in her sister Gigi's Tommy Hilfiger collection show, was seen leaving the event in a statement-making outfit.

Bella styled a Claudia Li plaid coat with a turtleneck dress and a green waist bag swung around one shoulder. She finished off her street style look with a pair of green thigh-high boots that you'll definitely want to zoom in on.

One of Bella's Maria Ke Fisherman boots actually had the phrase "God Is on the Road" embroidered on it. Keep reading to have a look at her suede boots and buy the exact style for your collection, too.

Mariake Fisherman God Is on the Road Thigh-High Boots
Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Green Thigh-High Boots
One of Her Maria Ke Fisherman Boots Had the Phrase "God Is on the Road" Written on It
A Closer Look at Bella's Boots
The Exact Boots Bella Hadid Was Wearing
