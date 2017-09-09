What's Better: Bella Hadid's Runway Looks or All Her Street Style Outfits?

It took Bella Hadid until Day Two of New York Fashion Week to hit the runway, but when she did, she caused quite a commotion. Countless Jason Wu showgoers Instagrammed Bella's Spring 2018 debut, probably because the striped, cutout dress she was wearing was so darn good. There was a twist in the fabric at the midriff that lent her look an added ruffle, and Bella's outfit was completed with strappy pointed-toe shoes. Later that evening, she hit the catwalk at Brandon Maxwell in a vibrant denim and blazer combination.

But we're just as focused on all the outfits Bella's wearing in between shows. From a pair of personalized Off White x Nike kicks to a denim minidress accented by red designer accessories, it's safe to say the 20-year-old supermodel's not trying to hide from the cameras this week. In fact everywhere she goes, she's stealing the spotlight. Read on for a look at where Bella's been.