Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid Had a Major Twinning Moment During Fashion Week

When two girls show up to an event wearing the same outfit, that's usually considered a fashion faux pas. But during Milan Fashion Week, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid did just that and somehow managed to make it seem cool. The supermodels both wore the same cheetah-print pants by Frame after walking in the Fendi Spring 2018 show.

While we're not sure whether this was intentional, we loved how both of the models showed off their personalities when it came to styling the pants. Bella wore the complete set and styled her pants with a matching blazer. She finished her look off with Fendi earrings and a red newsboy cap. On the other hand, Kaia wore a Metallica crop top with her trousers and carried a mini Stavely handbag. Have a look at both of their outfits, and buy the exact pants if you want to match one of your friends.