Bella Hadid Walked the CFDA Red Carpet in a Barbie-Pink Minidress — and She Owned It
Award Season
Every Outfit Made a Serious Splash at This Year's CFDA Awards
Swimwear
17 Fun and Flirty One-Piece Swimsuits — All Under $50
Summer
20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop
Bella Hadid Walked the CFDA Red Carpet in a Barbie-Pink Minidress — and She Owned It

While Gigi Hadid went the minimalist route at the 2017 CFDA Awards in The Row, sister Bella chose a statement dress for the red carpet. The magenta number by Off-White featured structured padded shoulders and a retro-style wide belt that cinched in the model's waist. The bold look was very '80s, and Bella even changed up her hair with bangs and a blunt cut. See her blazer-like minidress ahead.

