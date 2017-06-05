Bella Hadid Walked the CFDA Red Carpet in a Barbie-Pink Minidress — and She Owned It

While Gigi Hadid went the minimalist route at the 2017 CFDA Awards in The Row, sister Bella chose a statement dress for the red carpet. The magenta number by Off-White featured structured padded shoulders and a retro-style wide belt that cinched in the model's waist. The bold look was very '80s, and Bella even changed up her hair with bangs and a blunt cut. See her blazer-like minidress ahead.