Bella Hadid Chose an Unexpected Look For Father's Day — And We Love Her More For It

Bella Hadid Red Sequin Dress

Whether she's wearing a revealing orange bikini or a nearly naked dress on the red carpet, Bella Hadid isn't shy when it comes to her fashion choices. The supermodel stepped out in West Hollywood with her father Mohamed Hadid for dinner at Madeo weaing a red sequined dress. The halter-neck number featured a low back, and she finished her look with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and ankle-strap heels.

While we found the outfit a little unexpected for a Father's Day dinner, we commend Bella for wearing whatever her heart desires. In fact, during an interview with News.com.au Bella said, "If you see something you love, put it on. F*** where it came from." Keep reading to see Bella's entire celebratory look, and shop similar versions of her dress ahead.

Image Source: Splash News Online
Image Source: Splash News Online
Image Source: Backgrid
