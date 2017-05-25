Bella Hadid Somehow Makes This Nearly Naked Dress Look Easy to Wear

Leave it to Bella Hadid to wear a nearly naked dress to the Cannes amfAR Gala and remain poised. The supermodel shocked crowds in a shiny sheer gown by Ralph & Russo which had strategically placed jewels and a thigh-high slit. Not only did this dress leave little to the imagination, but it was barely hanging on as one sleeve was styled off the shoulder. She finished her look with a pair of silver heels by René Caovilla. Have a look at her daring dress ahead.



