Bella Hadid Gave Up Pants Just to Wear This Unbelievable Look in Paris

If Bella Hadid wears a look more Parisian-chic than this one at Fashion Week, let us know. Because we really don't think she can outdo herself. The supermodel stepped out in between shows wearing a houndstooth blazer that hugged her curves and highlighted the obvious fact that she'd given up pants. Yes, only a pair of black biker shorts peeked out from under Bella's outerwear, all the better to admire her slingback patent pumps.

Bella completed the leggy ensemble with a leather beret, Fendi earrings, Roberi & Fraud micro sunglasses, and a chainstrap fanny pack swung around her shoulder. If you like her look and can muster up the confidence to wear these pieces from head to toe, we shopped out her essentials ahead. Who needs pants when you're dressing like a French girl, right?