 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Bella Hadid's Sexy White Bikini Comes With a Pair of Scandalous Bottoms
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Bella Hadid's Sexy White Bikini Comes With a Pair of Scandalous Bottoms

If anyone knows how to pick an Instagram-worthy swimsuit, it's Bella Hadid. After strutting her stuff in lingerie at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the supermodel was seen getting some much-needed downtime. Bella posted a couple of pictures of herself at the beach wearing a white-hot bikini.

Bella's halterneck style came with a pair of high-waisted thong bottoms. She finished off her beach look with orange sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Keep reading to have a look at Bella's sexy bikini and shop similar versions for your swimsuit rotation, too.

Related
7 Times You Could Confuse Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid in Their Matching Bikinis
Matteau the String Triangle Bikini Top
$120
from farfetch.com
Buy Now
String Bottoms
$120
from farfetch.com
Buy Now
Eres Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini
$250
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Amir Slama Panelled Bikini
$245
from farfetch.com
Buy Now
Melissa Odabash
Women's Roma Solid Two Piece Bikini Set
$220 $120
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash Women's Fashion
Heidi Klein
Core Triangle bikini top
$140
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Heidi Klein Two-Piece Swimwear
Heidi Klein
Core Tie-Side bikini bottoms
$140
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Heidi Klein Two-Piece Swimwear
Saks Fifth Avenue Two-Piece Swimwear
KORE Ceres Bikini Top
$119 $83.30
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Two-Piece Swimwear
Saks Fifth Avenue Two-Piece Swimwear
KORE Ceres Bikini Bottom
$99 $69.30
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Two-Piece Swimwear
Matteau the String Triangle Bikini
Eres Les Essentiels Mouna Bikini
Amir Slama Panelled Bikini
Melissa Odabash Roma Solid Bikini
Heidi Klein Core Triangle Bikini
Kore Ceres Bikini
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
SwimsuitsBella HadidFashion InstagramsBikinisGet The LookModelsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Matteau the String Triangle Bikini Top
from farfetch.com
$120
String Bottoms
from farfetch.com
$120
Eres Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini
from net-a-porter.com
$250
Amir Slama Panelled Bikini
from farfetch.com
$245
Melissa Odabash
Women's Roma Solid Two Piece Bikini Set
from Gilt
$220$120
Heidi Klein
Core Triangle bikini top
from mytheresa
$140
Heidi Klein
Core Tie-Side bikini bottoms
from mytheresa
$140
Saks Fifth Avenue
KORE Ceres Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$119$83.30
Saks Fifth Avenue
KORE Ceres Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$99$69.30
Shop More
Saks Fifth Avenue Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Mikoh Swimwear
Seamless Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$90$67.50
Kiini
Luna Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$165
Cover
Basic Bandeau Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$75$56.25
Saks Fifth Avenue
Made By Dawn Faith Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$134$67
Saks Fifth Avenue
Duskii Ochre Triangle Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$85
Melissa Odabash Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Melissa Odabash
Fedora hat
from mytheresa
$153
Melissa Odabash
Nadja Embroidered Voile Mini Dress - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$253$101
Melissa Odabash
Khloe Metallic Crochet-knit Mini Dress - Ivory
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$248$99
Melissa Odabash
Mollie Lace-trimmed Voile Maxi Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$270
Melissa Odabash
Raffia Fedora Hat
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$136
Heidi Klein Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Heidi Klein
Reversible Triangle Bikini Top - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$95
Heidi Klein
Reversible Bikini Briefs - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$80
Heidi Klein
Milos Stretch-cloqué Bikini Briefs - Sky blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$140
Heidi Klein
Milos Halterneck Stretch-cloqué Bikini Top - Sky blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$140
Heidi Klein
Antigua Bikini Briefs - Fuchsia
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$120
Saks Fifth Avenue Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
_wilson_gabrielle_
_wilson_gabrielle_
_wilson_gabrielle_
_wilson_gabrielle_
Melissa Odabash Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
hannahstraffordtaylor
inmyclosetblog
melissameyers
realitystarstyle
Heidi Klein Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
nanacunha
fashioneatstravel
hedvigso
sswansondesign
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds