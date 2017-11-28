Bella Hadid's Sexy White Bikini Comes With a Pair of Scandalous Bottoms

If anyone knows how to pick an Instagram-worthy swimsuit, it's Bella Hadid. After strutting her stuff in lingerie at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the supermodel was seen getting some much-needed downtime. Bella posted a couple of pictures of herself at the beach wearing a white-hot bikini.

Bella's halterneck style came with a pair of high-waisted thong bottoms. She finished off her beach look with orange sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Keep reading to have a look at Bella's sexy bikini and shop similar versions for your swimsuit rotation, too.