Bella Hadid's Sexy White Bikini Comes With a Pair of Scandalous Bottoms

Bella Hadid Wearing White Bikini
If anyone knows how to pick an Instagram-worthy swimsuit, it's Bella Hadid. After strutting her stuff in lingerie at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the supermodel was seen getting some much-needed downtime. Bella posted a couple of pictures of herself at the beach wearing a white-hot bikini.
Bella's halterneck style came with a pair of high-waisted thong bottoms. She finished off her beach look with orange sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Keep reading to have a look at Bella's sexy bikini and shop similar versions for your swimsuit rotation, too.
