5/24/17 5/24/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Best Crossbody Bags 2017 Prepare Yourself — These 19 Crossbody Bags Are So Amazing You May Need Them All May 24, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams When you're on the go or don't want to carry a huge purse, a crossbody bag is a great option. We love the smaller design for adventurous days and going out at night. There's just enough room for your everyday essentials, plus it can add a fun element to your outfit. Check out our favorite choices and stock up on a few. Shop Brands Rebecca Minkoff · Free People · Miu Miu · Henri Bendel · Anya Hindmarch · Topshop · Furla · River Island · Moschino · Pull&Bear · Gucci · Stella McCartney Rebecca Minkoff Mini Sofia Cross Body Bag The tassels add character to this mini crossbody bag ($245). Rebecca Minkoff Mini Sofia Cross Body Bag $245 $171.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags Free People Twin City Vegan Crossbody The chain strap on this crossbody bag ($30) is removable, so it doubles as a clutch. Free People Twin City Vegan Crossbody $30 from Free People Buy Now See more Free People Clutches Miu Miu Contrast-Panel Matelassé-Leather Crossbody Bag If you wish you were really a mermaid, this crossbody bag ($2,220) has your name on it. Miu Miu Contrast-panel matelassé-leather cross-body bag $2,220 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Miu Miu Shoulder Bags Zara Mini Totes Bag With Interchangeable Handles There are three interchangeable straps on this mini tote bag ($36), so you can swap them out to match your mood. mini tote bag $36 from zara.com Buy Now Henri Bendel West 57th Grommet Smartphone Crossbody The grommets on this crossbody bag ($118) will match gold, silver, and pewter jewelry. Henri Bendel West 57th Grommet XL Smartphone Crossbody $118 $70.80 from Henri Bendel Buy Now See more Henri Bendel Shoulder Bags Anya Hindmarch Rainbow Motif Crossbody Bag Add some sunshine to your outfit with this rainbow crossbody bag ($1,095). Anya Hindmarch RAINBOW MOTIF CROSSBODY $1,095 from The Webster Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Shoulder Bags Ban.do Sidekick Crossbody Circle Bag This crossbody circle bag ($75) includes metallic pink lining. crossbody circle bag $75 from bando.com Buy Now Chloé Nile Medium Crossbody Bag If you're looking for a smart investment piece, you'll use this neutral crossbody bag ($1,690) for years to come. crossbody bag $1,690 from shopstyle.it Buy Now Skinnydip Laureli Pom-Pom Crossbody Bag We would wear this pom-pom crossbody bag ($36) with our favorite pair of boyfriend jeans. Selfridges Evening Bags Skinnydip Laureli pom pom-embellished cross-body bag $36 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Selfridges Evening Bags Topshop By Ona Boxy Faux Leather Crossbody Bag The powder blue shade of this crossbody bag ($40) will be pretty with pastel sundresses. Topshop By Ona Boxy Faux Leather Crossbody Bag - Blue $40 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Shoulder Bags Furla Mango Leather Metropolis Mini Crossbody Bag If you need a pop of color, this crossbody bag ($298) is Summer's answer to the usual red accent piece. Furla Mango Leather Metropolis Mini Crossbody Bag $298 from Forzieri Buy Now See more Furla Shoulder Bags River Island Gingham Print Mini Crossbody Chain Bag We're crazy for gingham, and this crossbody chain bag ($36) is a great way to incorporate it into your everyday style. River Island Womens Blue gingham print mini cross body chain bag $36 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island Shoulder Bags Zara Crossbody Bag With Floral Strap The flower strap on this crossbody bag ($40) is so unique — we need it! crossbody bag $40 from zara.com Buy Now Moschino Rainbow Leather Small Crossbody The combination of stripes and colors on this leather crossbody bag ($1,195) will make it the focal point of your look. Moschino Rainbow Leather Small Crossbody $1,195 from Forzieri Buy Now See more Moschino Shoulder Bags Rebecca Minkoff Mini Sofia Crossbody Bag A metallic crossbody bag ($195) is incredibly versatile — it matches everything. Rebecca Minkoff Mini Sofia Crossbody Bag $195 $98 from Rebecca Minkoff Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Clutches Pull&Bear Box Crossbody Bag A simple white purse like this crossbody bag ($26) will be your go-to year round. Pull&Bear Box Crossbody Bag $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Pull&Bear Shoulder Bags Gucci GG Marmont quilted-leather cross-body bag Be still, our hearts. We're lusting after this millennial pink crossbody bag ($1,300). Gucci GG Marmont quilted-leather cross-body bag $1,300 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Gucci Clutches Mercado Global Tramway Crossbody Bag This soft crossbody bag ($88) is a solid choice for long trips; it won't weigh you down. Anthropologie Shoulder Bags Mercado Global Tramway Crossbody Bag $88 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Shoulder Bags Stella McCartney Falabella Cross-body Bag Electric blue might be our new favorite color after setting eyes on this crossbody bag ($645). Stella McCartney Falabella Cross-body Bag $645 from The Webster Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Shoulder Bags