Prepare Yourself — These 19 Crossbody Bags Are So Amazing You May Need Them All

Prepare Yourself — These 19 Crossbody Bags Are So Amazing You May Need Them All

When you're on the go or don't want to carry a huge purse, a crossbody bag is a great option. We love the smaller design for adventurous days and going out at night. There's just enough room for your everyday essentials, plus it can add a fun element to your outfit. Check out our favorite choices and stock up on a few.

Rebecca Minkoff Mini Sofia Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Mini Sofia Cross Body Bag

The tassels add character to this mini crossbody bag ($245).

Rebecca Minkoff
Mini Sofia Cross Body Bag
$245 $171.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags
Free People Twin City Vegan Crossbody
Free People Twin City Vegan Crossbody

The chain strap on this crossbody bag ($30) is removable, so it doubles as a clutch.

Free People
Twin City Vegan Crossbody
$30
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Clutches
Miu Miu Contrast-Panel Matelassé-Leather Crossbody Bag
Miu Miu Contrast-Panel Matelassé-Leather Crossbody Bag

If you wish you were really a mermaid, this crossbody bag ($2,220) has your name on it.

Miu Miu
Contrast-panel matelassé-leather cross-body bag
$2,220
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Shoulder Bags
Zara Mini Totes Bag With Interchangeable Handles
Zara Mini Totes Bag With Interchangeable Handles

There are three interchangeable straps on this mini tote bag ($36), so you can swap them out to match your mood.

mini tote bag
$36
from zara.com
Buy Now
Henri Bendel West 57th Grommet Smartphone Crossbody
Henri Bendel West 57th Grommet Smartphone Crossbody

The grommets on this crossbody bag ($118) will match gold, silver, and pewter jewelry.

Henri Bendel
West 57th Grommet XL Smartphone Crossbody
$118 $70.80
from Henri Bendel
Buy Now See more Henri Bendel Shoulder Bags
Anya Hindmarch Rainbow Motif Crossbody Bag
Anya Hindmarch Rainbow Motif Crossbody Bag

Add some sunshine to your outfit with this rainbow crossbody bag ($1,095).

Anya Hindmarch
RAINBOW MOTIF CROSSBODY
$1,095
from The Webster
Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Shoulder Bags
Ban.do Sidekick Crossbody Circle Bag
Ban.do Sidekick Crossbody Circle Bag

This crossbody circle bag ($75) includes metallic pink lining.

crossbody circle bag
$75
from bando.com
Buy Now
Chloé Nile Medium Crossbody Bag
Chloé Nile Medium Crossbody Bag

If you're looking for a smart investment piece, you'll use this neutral crossbody bag ($1,690) for years to come.

crossbody bag
$1,690
from shopstyle.it
Buy Now
Skinnydip Laureli Pom-Pom Crossbody Bag
Skinnydip Laureli Pom-Pom Crossbody Bag

We would wear this pom-pom crossbody bag ($36) with our favorite pair of boyfriend jeans.

Selfridges Evening Bags
Skinnydip Laureli pom pom-embellished cross-body bag
$36
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Evening Bags
Topshop By Ona Boxy Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
Topshop By Ona Boxy Faux Leather Crossbody Bag

The powder blue shade of this crossbody bag ($40) will be pretty with pastel sundresses.

Topshop
By Ona Boxy Faux Leather Crossbody Bag - Blue
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Shoulder Bags
Furla Mango Leather Metropolis Mini Crossbody Bag
Furla Mango Leather Metropolis Mini Crossbody Bag

If you need a pop of color, this crossbody bag ($298) is Summer's answer to the usual red accent piece.

Furla
Mango Leather Metropolis Mini Crossbody Bag
$298
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Furla Shoulder Bags
River Island Gingham Print Mini Crossbody Chain Bag
River Island Gingham Print Mini Crossbody Chain Bag

We're crazy for gingham, and this crossbody chain bag ($36) is a great way to incorporate it into your everyday style.

River Island
Womens Blue gingham print mini cross body chain bag
$36
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Shoulder Bags
Zara Crossbody Bag With Floral Strap
Zara Crossbody Bag With Floral Strap

The flower strap on this crossbody bag ($40) is so unique — we need it!

crossbody bag
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
Moschino Rainbow Leather Small Crossbody
Moschino Rainbow Leather Small Crossbody

The combination of stripes and colors on this leather crossbody bag ($1,195) will make it the focal point of your look.

Moschino
Rainbow Leather Small Crossbody
$1,195
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Moschino Shoulder Bags
Rebecca Minkoff Mini Sofia Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Mini Sofia Crossbody Bag

A metallic crossbody bag ($195) is incredibly versatile — it matches everything.

Rebecca Minkoff
Mini Sofia Crossbody Bag
$195 $98
from Rebecca Minkoff
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Clutches
Pull&Bear Box Crossbody Bag
Pull&Bear Box Crossbody Bag

A simple white purse like this crossbody bag ($26) will be your go-to year round.

Pull&Bear
Box Crossbody Bag
$26
from Asos
Buy Now See more Pull&Bear Shoulder Bags
Gucci GG Marmont quilted-leather cross-body bag
Gucci GG Marmont quilted-leather cross-body bag

Be still, our hearts. We're lusting after this millennial pink crossbody bag ($1,300).

Gucci
GG Marmont quilted-leather cross-body bag
$1,300
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Gucci Clutches
Mercado Global Tramway Crossbody Bag
Mercado Global Tramway Crossbody Bag

This soft crossbody bag ($88) is a solid choice for long trips; it won't weigh you down.

Anthropologie Shoulder Bags
Mercado Global Tramway Crossbody Bag
$88
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Shoulder Bags
Stella McCartney Falabella Cross-body Bag
Stella McCartney Falabella Cross-body Bag

Electric blue might be our new favorite color after setting eyes on this crossbody bag ($645).

Stella McCartney
Falabella Cross-body Bag
$645
from The Webster
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Shoulder Bags
