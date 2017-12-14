 Skip Nav
These Are the Best Holiday Gifts For Every Zodiac Sign

Stumped on what to get someone special for the holidays this year? Let the stars do the deciding. Instead of getting overwhelmed by all the gifts this season has to offer, turn to her horoscope to find exactly what gifts match her signature style. From chic handbags to the shoes she's been craving, consider this style breakdown your mystic guide.

So, whether she's a classic-loving Cancer or a sophisticated Virgo, just know that there's something she'll love a short scroll away. Keep reading to shop a handful of stylish presents for gals of every star sign, and take the mystery out of gift giving once and for all.

Self-Portrait
Striped Frill Asymmetric Shirt
$410
from Neiman Marcus
Frame Charms
gold charm from Frame
$30
from frame-store.com
Madewell
x Milk Bar® Cookie Pocket Tee
$45
from Madewell
KENDALL + KYLIE
Sequin Joggers
$295
from shopbop.com
Ella Moon
Floral Dress with Tie Neck
$148
from shopbop.com
Balenciaga
Women's Speed Knit Sneakers
$695
from Barneys New York
shopbop.com Earrings
Joanna Laura Constantine Multi Knot Earrings
$315
from shopbop.com
shopbop.com Straight Denim
Scotch & Soda/Maison Scotch Star Jeans
$185
from shopbop.com
Palm Angels
Expectations snapback cap
$80
from Selfridges
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Run Fast Hoodie
$24.90
from Forever 21
Topshop Boots
Hip ankle boots
$140
from Topshop
Alexander Wang
Women's Knit Crop Top
$275
from Barneys New York
J.Crew
Maxine Wool-blend Coat - Beige
$325
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Zara Bejeweled Flats
Zara flats
$60
from zara.com
Chloé
Darcey Gold-tone Swarovski Pearl Ring
$315
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Mother
The Looker Ankle Fray Skinny Jeans in Girl Crush
$205
from Bloomingdale's
Elizabeth Cole
Jolly Earrings
$230
from shopbop.com
Off-White
"Sculpture" Leather Continental Wallet
$250
from LUISAVIAROMA
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Slide Sneakers
$550
from shopbop.com
shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Iphoria Heart Stripes iPhone X Case
$55
from shopbop.com
Keepsake
Shooting Star Gown
$235
from shopbop.com
MANGO
Gathered leather boots
$199.99
from MANGO
Zimmermann
Corsair Shoulder Ruffle Bikini Set
$295
from MODA OPERANDI
Gorjana
Mini + Me Interlocking Hearts Bracelet Set
$65
from shopbop.com
The Fifth Label
Jamie Bomber Jacket
$154
from REVOLVE
Schutz
Ginny Point Toe Ankle Boots
$260
from shopbop.com
Need Supply Co. Shoulder Bags
Deco Belt Bag
$340
from Need Supply Co.
Anthropologie
Outbound Beanie
$38
from Anthropologie
Blank NYC
Women's Blanknyc Life Changer Moto Jacket
$98
from Nordstrom
3.1 Phillip Lim
Hayett Pearl Stud Combat Boots Black 38
$750
from Intermix
Three Dots
Ribbed Turtleneck
$66
from Bloomingdale's
H&M
Patent Skirt
$34.99
from H&M
REVOLVE Coats
EAVES Gold Rush Faux Fur Coat
$248
from REVOLVE
Clare Vivier
Petit Alistair Supreme in Red
$345
from Need Supply Co.
Kate Spade
Pave Bauble Earrings
$88
from shopbop.com
Elizabeth and James
Series 2000 Digital Watch, 38mm
$200
from shopbop.com
Krewe Sunglasses
Krewe sunglasses
$195
from krewe.com
Forever 21
Ribbed Ruched Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top
$28
from Forever 21
Asos
Wrap Jumpsuit with Short Sleeve
$40
from Asos
Puma
Women's Basket Heart Sneaker
$79.95 $56.91
from Nordstrom
Gucci
Embroidered Printed Cotton-jersey Hooded Top
$2,300
from NET-A-PORTER
Dolce & Gabbana
space robot card holder
$225
from Farfetch
Asos
MYA Embellished Mule
$35
from Asos
For Love & Lemons
Limonada Mini Dress
$193
from REVOLVE
Asos
Ultimate Asymmetric Ruffle Blouse in Floral
$54 $37.50
from Asos
Kayu
Jane Clam Clutch
$205
from MODA OPERANDI
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Doshi Woven Mule
$99.95
from Nordstrom
French Connection
Manzoni floral lace and georgette maxi dress
$225
from Selfridges
Aries
Self-Portrait Striped Shirt
Frame Charms
Madewell x Milk Bar Cookie Pocket Tee
Kendall + Kylie Sequin Joggers
Taurus
Ella Moon Floral Dress
Balenciaga Speed Knit Sneakers
Joanna Laura Constantine Earrings
Scotch & Soda/Maison Jeans
Gemini
Palm Angels Expectations Snapback
Forever 21 Run Fast Hoodie
Topshop Boots
Alexander Wang Crop Top
Cancer
J.Crew Wool Coat
Zara Bejeweled Flats
Chloé Swarovski Pearl Ring
Mother Ankle Fray Skinny Jeans
Leo
Elizabeth Cole Earrings
Off-White "Sculpture" Wallet
Golden Goose Slide Sneakers
Iphoria Heart Stripes iPhone Case
Virgo
Keepsake Shooting Star Gown
Mango Gathered Leather Boots
Zimmermann Ruffle Bikini Set
Gorjana Mini + Me Bracelet Set
Libra
