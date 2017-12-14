These Are the Best Holiday Gifts For Every Zodiac Sign

Stumped on what to get someone special for the holidays this year? Let the stars do the deciding. Instead of getting overwhelmed by all the gifts this season has to offer, turn to her horoscope to find exactly what gifts match her signature style. From chic handbags to the shoes she's been craving, consider this style breakdown your mystic guide.

So, whether she's a classic-loving Cancer or a sophisticated Virgo, just know that there's something she'll love a short scroll away. Keep reading to shop a handful of stylish presents for gals of every star sign, and take the mystery out of gift giving once and for all.