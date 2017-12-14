Best Gifts by Zodiac Sign
These Are the Best Holiday Gifts For Every Zodiac Sign
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
These Are the Best Holiday Gifts For Every Zodiac Sign
Stumped on what to get someone special for the holidays this year? Let the stars do the deciding. Instead of getting overwhelmed by all the gifts this season has to offer, turn to her horoscope to find exactly what gifts match her signature style. From chic handbags to the shoes she's been craving, consider this style breakdown your mystic guide.
So, whether she's a classic-loving Cancer or a sophisticated Virgo, just know that there's something she'll love a short scroll away. Keep reading to shop a handful of stylish presents for gals of every star sign, and take the mystery out of gift giving once and for all.
Striped Frill Asymmetric Shirt
$410
from Neiman Marcus
Sequin Joggers
$295
Women's Speed Knit Sneakers
$695
from Barneys New York
Joanna Laura Constantine Multi Knot Earrings
$315
Scotch & Soda/Maison Scotch Star Jeans
$185
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Run Fast Hoodie
$24.90
from Forever 21
Women's Knit Crop Top
$275
from Barneys New York
The Looker Ankle Fray Skinny Jeans in Girl Crush
$205
from Bloomingdale's
"Sculpture" Leather Continental Wallet
$250
from LUISAVIAROMA
Slide Sneakers
$550
Iphoria Heart Stripes iPhone X Case
$55
Corsair Shoulder Ruffle Bikini Set
$295
from MODA OPERANDI
Mini + Me Interlocking Hearts Bracelet Set
$65
Deco Belt Bag
$340
from Need Supply Co.
Women's Blanknyc Life Changer Moto Jacket
$98
Hayett Pearl Stud Combat Boots Black 38
$750
from Intermix
Petit Alistair Supreme in Red
$345
from Need Supply Co.
Series 2000 Digital Watch, 38mm
$200
Ribbed Ruched Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top
$28
from Forever 21
Embroidered Printed Cotton-jersey Hooded Top
$2,300
from NET-A-PORTER
Limonada Mini Dress
$193
Ultimate Asymmetric Ruffle Blouse in Floral
$54 $37.50
Women's Doshi Woven Mule
$99.95
Manzoni floral lace and georgette maxi dress
$225
from Selfridges
0previous images
29more images