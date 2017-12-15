Ditch the Marshmallow Coat — 30 Puffer Jackets So Cool, Even Gigi's Wearing One

I was in denial earlier this month; reaching for a barely lined anorak or even a jean jacket seemed reasonable. Not anymore. With the Winter chill setting in, we have no other option but to bundle up — and bundle up in style. The solution is, of course, a cozy, padded puffer jacket that insulates and seals in the heat.

Lest the suggestion conjures up images of the Michelin man or your brother's hand-me-down coat you sported in grade school, we're here to set you straight with a lineup of seriously chic down coats and jackets that won't ruin your outfit — just check out Gigi Hadid rocking hers for the proof. This cool set of bright colors, sleek go-with-anything versions, and new silhouettes will keep you warm all Winter and prevent you from looking like a marshmallow. Just scroll through to start shopping.