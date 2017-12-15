 Skip Nav
Ditch the Marshmallow Coat — 30 Puffer Jackets So Cool, Even Gigi's Wearing One
Ditch the Marshmallow Coat — 30 Puffer Jackets So Cool, Even Gigi's Wearing One

I was in denial earlier this month; reaching for a barely lined anorak or even a jean jacket seemed reasonable. Not anymore. With the Winter chill setting in, we have no other option but to bundle up — and bundle up in style. The solution is, of course, a cozy, padded puffer jacket that insulates and seals in the heat.

Lest the suggestion conjures up images of the Michelin man or your brother's hand-me-down coat you sported in grade school, we're here to set you straight with a lineup of seriously chic down coats and jackets that won't ruin your outfit — just check out Gigi Hadid rocking hers for the proof. This cool set of bright colors, sleek go-with-anything versions, and new silhouettes will keep you warm all Winter and prevent you from looking like a marshmallow. Just scroll through to start shopping.

H&M
Padded Jacket with Hood
$59.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Jackets
Free People
Women's Raglan Long Puffer Coat
$148
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Free People Coats
Everlane
The Lightweight Puffer Jacket
$88
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Puffers
Gap
ColdControl Max oversize metallic puffer jacket
$168 $101
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Puffers
Uniqlo
Women's Seamless Down Jacket
$129.90
from Uniqlo
Buy Now See more Uniqlo Puffers
Topshop
Women's Puffer Coat
$110
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Coats
Kate Spade
Leopard-print puffer jacket
$498 $349
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Puffers
Express
long puffer coat
$248 $160.99
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Coats
And Other Stories Puffers
Hooded Puffer Jacket
$245
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Puffers
Madewell
Hooded Quilted Shell Down Jacket - Green
$250 $175
from NET-A-PORTER
Buy Now See more Madewell Puffers
H&M
Down Jacket
$199
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Puffers
Asos
Ultimate Puffer Jacket
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Outerwear
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Classic Puffer Jacket
$99 $69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Silence & Noise Puffers
Patagonia
Women's 'Bivy' Water Repellent Down Jacket
$249
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Patagonia Puffers
Ivy Park
Puffer Bomber
$244
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Puffers
Topshop
Women's Sno Gladiator Faux Fur Hood Puffer Jacket
$190
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Fur Coats
Bacon
Puffa Jacket
$455
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Bacon Women's Fashion
Acne Studios
Cilla Puffer Jacket
$1,000
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Puffers
Ganni
Fountain Puffer Jacket
$340
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Ganni Puffers
Tularosa
Women's Mellow Moves Puffer Jacket With Removable Faux Shearling Collar
$298 $178.80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tularosa Fur Coats
adidas
Reversible Puffer Jacket
$180
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more adidas Activewear Jackets
Mackage
Jovie Down Jacket
$950
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mackage Puffers
And Other Stories Puffers
Padded Down Puffer Jacket
$215
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Puffers
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Metallic Hooded Puffer Jacket
$39
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more LOVE21 Puffers
Topshop
Colour block puffer jacket
$110
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Puffers
Theory
Toralla Off-the-Shoulder Puffer Jacket
$495
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Theory Puffers
Canada Goose
Women's Crawford Hoodie Down Jacket
$595
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Canada Goose Puffers
Asos
Ultimate Puffer Jacket
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Outerwear
S13/Nyc
Women's S13 'Kylie' Metallic Quilted Jacket With Removable Hood
$195
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more S13/Nyc Puffers
SAM.
Freestyle Down Jacket
$295
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more SAM. Puffers
