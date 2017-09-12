14 Ways to Make the Most Out of Your Leather Jacket This Fall

When Autumn rolls around, getting dressed in the morning can be a bit tricky. Although temperatures have dropped, it's not quite cold enough to get the shearling jackets out, and there are just some days when we feel like wearing something a bit edgier than our pretty raincoats. Enters: the leather jacket.

Thick enough to keep us warm on chilly days, it'll go with everything you already have in your wardrobe — from boyfriend jeans to pretty dresses — and you'll be able to style it in so many ways that you won't have time to get bored of it. So, if you've always thought that a leather jacket wasn't for you, now's the time to reconsider.