6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Accessories Best Round Bags Don't Be a Square — Proudly Rock These 14 Cute Round Bags June 19, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 27 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Round bags are on the rise, and we find the trend refreshing. Whether you want an oversize tote or a smaller crossbody, a circle-shaped purse makes a statement all on its on. It pops against an outfit without looking disruptive or overwhelming since the roundness isn't harsh. We've got a feeling this look will stick around for a while. Shop through our favorite picks and indulge in something new. RelatedThese 13 Handbags Are So Chic, You Won't Believe They're Vegan Shop Brands Asos · Thierry Mugler · Diane von Furstenberg · Mansur Gavriel · Shiraleah · Chanel · Marni Asos Round Crossbody Bag With Ring Detail Chain If the shape of this crossbody bag ($29) doesn't get you, the millennial pink shade will. The chain on this purse has different links on each side, which adds interest to your outfit. It almost acts as body jewelry. A zipper top will keep all your items safely inside. Asos Round Cross Body Bag With Ring Detail Chain $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Shoulder Bags The Fix Orange Red Hampton Crossbody Leather Circle Bag We love the color of this circle bag ($99) because anyone can always use a pop of red to finish a look. The strap features gold-toned studs, which are fun and delicate. Also, the zippers have little tassels. Not only are they a playful decorative feature, but they also make it easier to zip your purse open and closed. ShopBazaar Shoulder Bags The Fix Orange Red Hampton Crossbody Leather Circle Bag $99 from ShopBazaar Buy Now See more ShopBazaar Shoulder Bags Thierry Mugler Round Crossbody Bag We are falling hard for the baby blue shade of this round crossbody bag ($529, originally $1,058). It also comes in hot pink and red if you want more options. The strap is adjustable so you can make it as long or as short as you please. Wear it with neutrals so it stands out against your ensemble. Thierry Mugler round crossbody bag $1,066$532.88 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Thierry Mugler Shoulder Bags Ban.do Sidekick Crossbody Bag The pom-poms on this crossbody bag ($75) make it special. The metallic pink lining was inspired by Ban.do founder Jen Gotch's '80s prom dress. Inside, there's a patch that says "pink skies up ahead." This bag is guaranteed to bring cheer to your wardrobe. crossbody bag $75 from bando.com Buy Now Samuji Circle Straw Bag If you're looking for a new Summer purse, consider this straw bag ($300). The woven design makes it appropriate for the beach as well as the street. The purse is actually quite large, so you can store everything you need in one place. We also like the other color options, green or black. MODA OPERANDI Bags Samuji Circle Straw Bag $300 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Bags Diane von Furstenberg Round Leather Crossbody Bag We're obsessed with the gingham look and a purse is a great place to start. This leather bag ($245) has a contrasting black strap that adds edge to the sweet pattern. We would wear this with a white cotton dress and sneakers. Don't be afraid to pair other patterns with this bag, either. Diane von Furstenberg Round leather cross-body bag $245 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Shoulder Bags Two Round Bag If you're looking for an everyday purse, consider this round bag ($274). We like that there are two ways to carry this option. You can use the ring handles, or you can hang it from your shoulder with the leather strap. We'll bring this out all the time during Fall. W concept Duffels & Totes Two Round Bag (red Brick) $274 from W concept Buy Now See more W concept Duffels & Totes Mansur Gavriel Round Tote This round tote ($795) is an investment piece you'll be happy you chose. It's also available in light pink if you'd prefer hint of color. Zip it open to find pockets and a tan woven lining. This is a sleek option for the office. Mansur Gavriel round tote $795 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Duffels & Totes Shiraleah Allegra Circle Crossbody We're practically hypnotized by the black and white swirls on this circle crossbody ($68). Inside, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the star-print lining. The tassels include oversize beads that are playful and modern. Throw this on with a bold-colored shift dress. Shiraleah Allegra Circle Crossbody $68 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Shiraleah Shoulder Bags Camilla Circle Bag Pink This circle bag ($421) comes in the prettiest shade of ballerina pink. If you don't want to use the handle, it also has with a detachable shoulder strap. Plus, the strap is reversible with a snakeskin print on the other side, so you can almost customize this thing. Gold hardware adds polish to this design. W concept Duffels & Totes Camilla Circle Bag Pink $421$402 from W concept Buy Now See more W concept Duffels & Totes Unique Vintage Cream & Red Cherry Leatherette Round Shoulder Bag Channel your inner Katy Perry and carry this cream shoulder bag ($48). The cherry graphic is charming, and it would look cute with a short sundress. Look closely and you'll see touches of glitter on the cherries. This purse includes studded feet so that it can stand up on its own. Unique Vintage Shoulder Bags Unique Vintage Cream & Red Cherry Leatherette Round Shoulder Bag $48 from Unique Vintage Buy Now See more Unique Vintage Shoulder Bags Chanel Quilted Lambskin Circle Bag The aquamarine shade of this circle bag ($995) is so unexpected, but we love it. It pops against black, white, and any vibrant primary color. Chanel is known for its classic quilted purses, but this round version truly stands out. It's totally worth the splurge. Chanel Quilted Lambskin Circle Bag $995 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Chanel Bags Indego Africa Embroidered Circle Bag The detailed embroidery on this circle bag ($248) is impressive. Indego Africa's designs are handcrafted by artisan women in Ghana and Rwanda. The brand's goal is to advance social change through education, employment, and empowerment. This is a must have because it supports a wonderful cause. Anthropologie Duffels & Totes Indego Africa Embroidered Circle Bag $248 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Duffels & Totes Marni Round Tote Minimalists need this round tote ($1,708). The side paneling is made of brown leather, so you get a bit of color when you turn the bag. Both long and short straps are attached to the tote, so you can use whichever you prefer. We want to carry this with an all-black outfit. Marni round tote $1,721 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Marni Duffels & Totes BagsAccessoriesShopping