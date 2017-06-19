 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Don't Be a Square — Proudly Rock These 14 Cute Round Bags

Best Round Bags

Don't Be a Square — Proudly Rock These 14 Cute Round Bags

Thierry Mugler Round Crossbody Bag

Round bags are on the rise, and we find the trend refreshing. Whether you want an oversize tote or a smaller crossbody, a circle-shaped purse makes a statement all on its on. It pops against an outfit without looking disruptive or overwhelming since the roundness isn't harsh. We've got a feeling this look will stick around for a while. Shop through our favorite picks and indulge in something new.

Related
These 13 Handbags Are So Chic, You Won't Believe They're Vegan

Shop Brands
Asos · Thierry Mugler · Diane von Furstenberg · Mansur Gavriel · Shiraleah · Chanel · Marni
Asos Round Crossbody Bag With Ring Detail Chain
Asos Round Crossbody Bag With Ring Detail Chain

If the shape of this crossbody bag ($29) doesn't get you, the millennial pink shade will. The chain on this purse has different links on each side, which adds interest to your outfit. It almost acts as body jewelry. A zipper top will keep all your items safely inside.

Asos
Round Cross Body Bag With Ring Detail Chain
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Shoulder Bags
The Fix Orange Red Hampton Crossbody Leather Circle Bag
The Fix Orange Red Hampton Crossbody Leather Circle Bag

We love the color of this circle bag ($99) because anyone can always use a pop of red to finish a look. The strap features gold-toned studs, which are fun and delicate. Also, the zippers have little tassels. Not only are they a playful decorative feature, but they also make it easier to zip your purse open and closed.

ShopBazaar Shoulder Bags
The Fix Orange Red Hampton Crossbody Leather Circle Bag
$99
from ShopBazaar
Buy Now See more ShopBazaar Shoulder Bags
Thierry Mugler Round Crossbody Bag
Thierry Mugler Round Crossbody Bag

We are falling hard for the baby blue shade of this round crossbody bag ($529, originally $1,058). It also comes in hot pink and red if you want more options. The strap is adjustable so you can make it as long or as short as you please. Wear it with neutrals so it stands out against your ensemble.

Thierry Mugler
round crossbody bag
$1,066$532.88
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Thierry Mugler Shoulder Bags
Ban.do Sidekick Crossbody Bag
Ban.do Sidekick Crossbody Bag

The pom-poms on this crossbody bag ($75) make it special. The metallic pink lining was inspired by Ban.do founder Jen Gotch's '80s prom dress. Inside, there's a patch that says "pink skies up ahead." This bag is guaranteed to bring cheer to your wardrobe.

crossbody bag
$75
from bando.com
Buy Now
Samuji Circle Straw Bag
Samuji Circle Straw Bag

If you're looking for a new Summer purse, consider this straw bag ($300). The woven design makes it appropriate for the beach as well as the street. The purse is actually quite large, so you can store everything you need in one place. We also like the other color options, green or black.

MODA OPERANDI Bags
Samuji Circle Straw Bag
$300
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Bags
Diane von Furstenberg Round Leather Crossbody Bag
Diane von Furstenberg Round Leather Crossbody Bag

We're obsessed with the gingham look and a purse is a great place to start. This leather bag ($245) has a contrasting black strap that adds edge to the sweet pattern. We would wear this with a white cotton dress and sneakers. Don't be afraid to pair other patterns with this bag, either.

Diane von Furstenberg
Round leather cross-body bag
$245
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Shoulder Bags
Two Round Bag
Two Round Bag

If you're looking for an everyday purse, consider this round bag ($274). We like that there are two ways to carry this option. You can use the ring handles, or you can hang it from your shoulder with the leather strap. We'll bring this out all the time during Fall.

W concept Duffels & Totes
Two Round Bag (red Brick)
$274
from W concept
Buy Now See more W concept Duffels & Totes
Mansur Gavriel Round Tote
Mansur Gavriel Round Tote

This round tote ($795) is an investment piece you'll be happy you chose. It's also available in light pink if you'd prefer hint of color. Zip it open to find pockets and a tan woven lining. This is a sleek option for the office.

Mansur Gavriel
round tote
$795
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Duffels & Totes
Shiraleah Allegra Circle Crossbody
Shiraleah Allegra Circle Crossbody

We're practically hypnotized by the black and white swirls on this circle crossbody ($68). Inside, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the star-print lining. The tassels include oversize beads that are playful and modern. Throw this on with a bold-colored shift dress.

Shiraleah
Allegra Circle Crossbody
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Shiraleah Shoulder Bags
Camilla Circle Bag Pink
Camilla Circle Bag Pink

This circle bag ($421) comes in the prettiest shade of ballerina pink. If you don't want to use the handle, it also has with a detachable shoulder strap. Plus, the strap is reversible with a snakeskin print on the other side, so you can almost customize this thing. Gold hardware adds polish to this design.

W concept Duffels & Totes
Camilla Circle Bag Pink
$421$402
from W concept
Buy Now See more W concept Duffels & Totes
Unique Vintage Cream & Red Cherry Leatherette Round Shoulder Bag
Unique Vintage Cream & Red Cherry Leatherette Round Shoulder Bag

Channel your inner Katy Perry and carry this cream shoulder bag ($48). The cherry graphic is charming, and it would look cute with a short sundress. Look closely and you'll see touches of glitter on the cherries. This purse includes studded feet so that it can stand up on its own.

Unique Vintage Shoulder Bags
Unique Vintage Cream & Red Cherry Leatherette Round Shoulder Bag
$48
from Unique Vintage
Buy Now See more Unique Vintage Shoulder Bags
Chanel Quilted Lambskin Circle Bag
Chanel Quilted Lambskin Circle Bag

The aquamarine shade of this circle bag ($995) is so unexpected, but we love it. It pops against black, white, and any vibrant primary color. Chanel is known for its classic quilted purses, but this round version truly stands out. It's totally worth the splurge.

Chanel
Quilted Lambskin Circle Bag
$995
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Chanel Bags
Indego Africa Embroidered Circle Bag
Indego Africa Embroidered Circle Bag

The detailed embroidery on this circle bag ($248) is impressive. Indego Africa's designs are handcrafted by artisan women in Ghana and Rwanda. The brand's goal is to advance social change through education, employment, and empowerment. This is a must have because it supports a wonderful cause.

Anthropologie Duffels & Totes
Indego Africa Embroidered Circle Bag
$248
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Duffels & Totes
Marni Round Tote
Marni Round Tote

Minimalists need this round tote ($1,708). The side paneling is made of brown leather, so you get a bit of color when you turn the bag. Both long and short straps are attached to the tote, so you can use whichever you prefer. We want to carry this with an all-black outfit.

Marni
round tote
$1,721
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Marni Duffels & Totes
BagsAccessoriesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Asos
Round Cross Body Bag With Ring Detail Chain
from Asos
$29
ShopBazaar
The Fix Orange Red Hampton Crossbody Leather Circle Bag
from ShopBazaar
$99
Thierry Mugler
round crossbody bag
from Farfetch
$1,066$532.88
crossbody bag
from bando.com
$75
MODA OPERANDI
Samuji Circle Straw Bag
from MODA OPERANDI
$300
Diane von Furstenberg
Round leather cross-body bag
from Selfridges
$245
W concept
Two Round Bag (red Brick)
from W concept
$274
Mansur Gavriel
round tote
from Farfetch
$795
Shiraleah
Allegra Circle Crossbody
from Anthropologie
$68
W concept
Camilla Circle Bag Pink
from W concept
$421$402
Unique Vintage
Unique Vintage Cream & Red Cherry Leatherette Round Shoulder Bag
from Unique Vintage
$48
Chanel
Quilted Lambskin Circle Bag
from TheRealReal
$995
Anthropologie
Indego Africa Embroidered Circle Bag
from Anthropologie
$248
Marni
round tote
from Farfetch
$1,721
Shop More
Chanel Bags SHOP MORE
Chanel
Classic Small Double Flap Bag
from TheRealReal
$2,200
Chanel
Flap Shoulder Bag
from TheRealReal
$1,295
Chanel
Medium Boy Bag
from TheRealReal
$2,600
Chanel
Quilted Caviar Medallion Tote
from TheRealReal
$1,225
Chanel
Medium Rock and Chain Flap Bag
from TheRealReal
$995
Thierry Mugler Shoulder Bags SHOP MORE
Thierry Mugler
round crossbody bag
from Farfetch
$1,066$532.88
Thierry Mugler
round crossbody bag
from Farfetch
$1,001$500.58
Thierry Mugler
round crossbody bag
from Farfetch
$1,001$500.58
Thierry Mugler
round crossbody bag
from Farfetch
$1,001$500.58
Thierry Mugler
satchel shoulder bag
from Farfetch
$931.19$465.60
Mansur Gavriel Duffels & Totes SHOP MORE
Mansur Gavriel
Large Leather Tote - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$585
Mansur Gavriel
Circle Leather Tote - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,095
Mansur Gavriel
Orange Mini Mini Sun Tote
from SSENSE
$545
Mansur Gavriel
Black Suede Mini Lady Bag
from SSENSE
$695
Mansur Gavriel
Tan Leather Mini Sun Tote
from SSENSE
$695
Anthropologie Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer
19 Beach Books and Totes That Go Together Like Danny and Sandy
by Tara Block
Summer
36 Colorful Straw Totes That'll Have Everyone at the Beach Talking
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer
23 Summer Must Haves in the Season's Hottest Color — Millennial Pink!
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
44 Pretty and Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas
by Macy Cate Williams
Chanel Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
pepperedinstyle
miamistylemom
elizahiggins
alexandra_chloe
Mansur Gavriel Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bayareafashionista
irina__dorn
piecesofc
laviedupapillon
Shiraleah Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kerrently
karla.brie
stacie.lamothe
karla.brie
MODA OPERANDI Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
crayonsinmylouboutins
initialsla
mira2772
Champagnecoloredglasses
Asos Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
SazanBarzani
cheersj
cheersj
cheersj
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds