25 Statement Necklaces So Good, You Don't Have to Worry About the Rest of Your Outfit
25 Statement Necklaces So Good, You Don't Have to Worry About the Rest of Your Outfit

Calling all glizty and glam girls: we have the best statement necklaces for you this holiday season — so why not buy more than one?

It's December, which means snuggling up next to the fire, decorating the Christmas tree, and of course, sipping hot cocoa and watching White Christmas. When you're not bundled up for your epic nights in this month, you're probably going out and attending holiday party after holiday party, and therefore you're going to need to make a statement — with a statement necklace, that is.

In order to up your Christmas party style this season, we highly suggest you add a statement necklace. It can be a giant flower-adorned necklace or a slew of pearls piled up to really make your dress pop. Either way, statement necklaces are so chic and so in style for the festive season, and lucky for you, we've rounded up 25 different statement necklaces that will wow any of your friends, your coworkers, and even Santa!

Kate Spade
Night sky pendant
$128
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Necklaces
Natasha Accessories Ball Statement Necklace
$20
from nordstromrack.com
Buy Now
Stella & Dot Lindley Pendant
$129
from stelladot.com
Buy Now
Jane Stone Vintage Openwork Bib Necklace
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie Women's Fashion
Jill Schwartz Shining Moon Bib Drop
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Women's Fashion
F-U Fashion Flower Leaf Statement Necklace
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
Seeing stars open star choker
$128
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Necklaces
Anthropologie Necklaces
Serefina Cleopatra Layered Stone Necklace
$58
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Necklaces
Stella and Dot x Rebecca Minkoff Statement Necklace
$129
from stelladot.com
Buy Now
SANDY HYUN
Rolling Rocks Tassel Pendant by at Free People
$68
from Free People
Buy Now See more SANDY HYUN Necklaces
Anthropologie Necklaces
Serefina Teardrop Bib Necklace
$78
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Necklaces
Vince Camuto
Women's Crystal Star Necklace
$98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Necklaces
J.Crew
Blackberry necklace
$118 $78
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Necklaces
Target Necklaces
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Crystal Statement Necklace - Clear
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Necklaces
BaubleBar
Noel Statement Necklace
$58
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Necklaces
INC International Concepts
Gold-Tone Stone & Crystal Star Statement Necklace, Created for Macy's
$39.50 $29.62
from Macy's
Buy Now See more INC International Concepts Necklaces
Lulus Get Your Glam On Rhinestone Drop Necklace
$20
from lulus.com
Buy Now
Free People
Heartbreakers Crystal Mesh Choker
$48
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Necklaces
Stella & Dot, Serena & Lilly Collaboration Tiered Florence Necklace
$269
from stelladot.com
Buy Now
BaubleBar Rima Tassel Necklace
$52
from baublebar.com
Buy Now
J.Crew Pearl Twisted Hammock Necklace
$98
from jcrew.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Necklaces
Women's Sareh By Sareh Nouri Romina Oval Statemant Necklace
$55
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Necklaces
INC International Concepts
Gold-Tone Crystal & White Stone Flower Gray Ribbon Tie Statement Necklace, Created for Macy's
$39.50 $29.62
from Macy's
Buy Now See more INC International Concepts Necklaces
Anthropologie
Ulani Layered Necklace
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Necklaces
Eye Candy Los Angeles Black Ice Statement Necklace
$30
from nordstromrack.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
