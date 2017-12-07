25 Statement Necklaces So Good, You Don't Have to Worry About the Rest of Your Outfit

Calling all glizty and glam girls: we have the best statement necklaces for you this holiday season — so why not buy more than one?

It's December, which means snuggling up next to the fire, decorating the Christmas tree, and of course, sipping hot cocoa and watching White Christmas. When you're not bundled up for your epic nights in this month, you're probably going out and attending holiday party after holiday party, and therefore you're going to need to make a statement — with a statement necklace, that is.

In order to up your Christmas party style this season, we highly suggest you add a statement necklace. It can be a giant flower-adorned necklace or a slew of pearls piled up to really make your dress pop. Either way, statement necklaces are so chic and so in style for the festive season, and lucky for you, we've rounded up 25 different statement necklaces that will wow any of your friends, your coworkers, and even Santa!