Merry Christmas to Us! ASOS Just Released Tons of Fabulous Holiday Dresses

We always appreciate the huge selection of party dresses at ASOS, but its newest releases are sending us into a fashion-girl frenzy. The retailer is offering a variety of holiday dresses that are unique and Instagram-worthy. We rounded up our favorite picks (though it was hard to choose) for you to shop through. Prepare to see plenty of sequins, velvet, embellishments, and more. It's time to fill those shopping carts!

ASOS Lace Waist and Cuff Pleated Mini Dress
ASOS Sequin '80s Belted Bandeau Bodycon Minidress
Boohoo Ruffle Trim Star Print Mesh Minidress
Boohoo Floral Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
ASOS Sequin Long-Sleeve Minidress
ASOS Velvet Off-Shoulder Skater Dress With Long Sleeves
Frock and Frill Embellished Velvet Pencil Dress
Little Mistress Tiered Tulle Mini Dress
Motel Minidress in Shimmer Disc Sequin
Y.A.S. Dress With Open Back
ASOS Lace & Ruffle Mini Dress
Glamorous Petite Bodycon Minidress
Kiss the Sky Lace-Insert Smock Dress With Choker Detail
Paper Dolls Tall High-Neck Floral Crochet Lace Pencil Dress
PrettyLittleThing Velvet Wrap Midi Dress
Mango Red Ruffle-Sleeve Dress
A Star Is Born Embellished Mini Dress With Metallic Quilted Detail
ASOS Floral Sparkle Embellished Tulle Mini Dress
ASOS Ultimate Lace Mini Shift Dress
Missguided Velvet Button Detail Blazer Dress
Vero Moda Metallic Skater Dress
Y.A.S. Tall Long-Sleeve Dress
ASOS Bandeau Dobby Tiered Mesh Midi Prom Dress
