8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017 June 15, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani Another season of frigid weather has come and gone (thank god!), which means warmer weather is finally in sight. We're not sure about you, but our Summer plans include a whole lot of hanging out by the pool or on the beach, which brings us to the top our to-do list: shopping for new swimsuits. Before you start rummaging through your drawers to check out your swimsuit stash, only to realize the inevitable, we're gonna save you the trouble and tell you that yes, it's time to add a couple of new pieces to your collection. But don't worry, because we've done all the hard work for you by listing this year's best swimsuit trends you're going to see filling your social media feeds. So, without further adieu, here are the eight best swimsuit trends of 2017. For even easier shopping, click below to get the style you want. High-Leg One-Pieces Off-the-Shoulder Cutouts High-Waisted Bikinis Scoop-Back One-Pieces Crocheted Bikinis Gingham Print Ruffles Shop Brands Asos · River Island · Mara Hoffman · Milly Cabana · Lisa Marie Fernandez · SKYE & staghorn · Lucky Brand · Shoshanna · Vix · L'Agent by Agent Provocateur · Vince Camuto · Billabong · Zimmermann · Proenza Schouler · Stella McCartney · aerie · Private Party · Vero Moda · Motel · South Beach · Araks · Kiini · Seafolly · She Made Me · Mikoh · Boohoo · Solid & Striped · Marysia Swim · La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni · LaBlanca · Fendi · BRIGITTE 1 High-Leg One-Pieces Warning: this scandalous style isn't for the faint of heart. One-pieces have gotten a major revamp when it comes to their silhouettes. There's been a resurgence in the '90s high-leg trend and we guarantee you'll be seeing it everywhere. If you're brave enough, try this Asos High Leg One Piece ($25). Asos FULLER BUST Exclusive Plunge Side High Leg Swimsuit DD-G $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear Look pretty in pink in this Solid and Striped Anne-Marie Swimsuit ($160). NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear Solid and Striped - The Anne-marie Swimsuit - Bright pink $160$80 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear Go for a '90s-inspired print in this River Island High-Leg Swimsuit ($70). River Island Womens White print high leg swimsuit $34$20 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island One-Piece Swimwear Choose this floral Mara Hoffman High-Leg One-Piece ($225). Mara Hoffman High Leg Tank One Piece $225$135 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear For something a little more scandalous, wear this Asos Rainbow Print Shirred High-Leg Swimsuit ($46). Asos Rainbow Print Shirred High Leg Swimsuit $48 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear Try a simple peach Asos High-Leg Swimsuit ($25). Asos Cross Back High Leg Swimsuit $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear 2 Off-the-Shoulder We all know that off-the-shoulder dresses and shirts are Summer staples, and now the same can be said about swimsuits. These swimsuit tops can also double as crop tops — just throw on a pair of shorts after your dip in the pool and you're good to go. One great example? This Milly Cabana Sirolo Bandeau Top ($100). Milly Cabana Italian Solid Swim Sirolo Ruffle Bandeau Top $100 from Milly Buy Now See more Milly Cabana Two-Piece Swimwear This Lisa Marie Fernandez Leandra Off-the-Shoulder Seersucker Bikini ($395) is one way you can make a statement this summer. Lisa Marie Fernandez Leandra Off-the-shoulder Seersucker Bikini - Tomato red $395 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear Lounge by the pool in this Bikini Lab Bouquet Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top ($38). Nordstrom Two-Piece Swimwear Women's The Bikini Lab Bouquet Off The Shoulder Bikini Top $38 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Two-Piece Swimwear How adorable is this Anjuna Diodata Off-the-Shoulder Bikini ($368)? NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear Anjuna - Diodata Off-the-shoulder Floral-print Bikini - White $368 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear For a sleek, modern look try this Skye & Staghorn Off-Shoulder-Top ($100). SKYE & staghorn Off Shoulder Top $100 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more SKYE & staghorn Swimwear This Lucky Brand Suck For Pretty Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top ($72) can be worn as a crop top, too! Lucky Brand Women's Sucker For Pretty Off The Shoulder Bikini Top $72 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Lucky Brand Two-Piece Swimwear 3 Cutouts We know what you're thinking: "Are these tan lines going to be worth it?" The answer is a resounding yes, yes, and yes! There's been a rise of one-pieces featuring cutouts of some sort and people can't seem to get enough of this trend. Give this Shoshanna Sporty Monokini ($198) a whirl. Shoshanna Sporty Monokini $198 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Shoshanna One-Piece Swimwear Vix Striped One-Piece ($188) features a small cutout on the side. Vix Striped One-Piece Swimsuit $188 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Vix One-Piece Swimwear This L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Alenya Color-Block Swimsuit ($180) features asymmetrical cutouts. L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Alenya Cutout Color-block Swimsuit - Fuchsia $180 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more L'Agent by Agent Provocateur One-Piece Swimwear Slip into this Vince Camuto Illusion Mesh One-Piece Swimsuit ($106). Vince Camuto Illusion Mesh Back-Zip One-Piece Swimsuit $106 from Macy's Buy Now See more Vince Camuto One-Piece Swimwear This Billabong Sol Searcher One-Piece ($75) is worth the awkward tan lines. Billabong Sol Searcher One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece $74.95$52.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Billabong One-Piece Swimwear Look brighter than sunshine in this Flagpole Lynn One-Piece Swimsuit ($375). Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear FLAGPOLE Lynn One-Piece Swimsuit $375$225 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear 4 High-Waisted Bikinis Always a classic, high-waisted bikinis are back in full force this year. This retro style is a great way to cover any problem areas and helps to elongate your legs. High-waisted two-pieces were basically invented to give you the perfect hourglass shape. Go for a bold print like this Allihop Devon Seamed High-Waisted Bikini ($48). Anthropologie Two-Piece Swimwear Allihop Devon Seamed High-Waisted Swim Bikini Bikini Bottom $48$29.95 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Two-Piece Swimwear This Zimmermann Winsome Posy Appliquéd Bikini ($740) is so pretty, you're going to want to wear it beyond the pool. Zimmermann Winsome Posy Appliquéd Bikini - Neutral $740 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Zimmermann Two-Piece Swimwear Go tropical in this Asos Pink Palm Outline Print High-Waisted Bikini ($28). Asos Pink Palm Outline Print High Waist High Leg Bikini Bottom $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Dazzle in Proenza Schouler's Two-Piece Broken Text Bikini ($350). Proenza Schouler Two-Piece Broken Text Bikini $350$210 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Two-Piece Swimwear For a geometric pattern, try this Mara Hoffman Diamond High-Waist Bikini ($139). Mara Hoffman Diamond High Waist Bikini Bottom $139 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear We can image ourselves lounging around in this Stella McCartney Embroidered Bikini ($370). Stella McCartney Embroidered Bikini - Storm blue $370 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear 5 Scoop-Back One-Pieces Like the high-leg, the scoop-back one-piece is another '90s trend that doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Choose one with a fun quote on the front to let people know what you're thinking without having to say a word. If you have vacation on your mind, slip into this Aerie Super Scoop One Piece ($50). aerie Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit $49.95$19.98 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear The quote on this Private Party Always on Vacay One-Piece ($99) says it all. Private Party Always On Vacay One Piece $99 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Private Party One-Piece Swimwear We love this dainty Vero Moda Scallop Trim Swimsuit ($46). Vero Moda Scallop Trim Swimsuit $48 from Asos Buy Now See more Vero Moda One-Piece Swimwear This Motel Crinkle Low-Back Swimsuit ($59) is in the perfect pastel hue. Motel Crinkle Low Back Swimsuit $62 from Asos Buy Now See more Motel One-Piece Swimwear For something simple yet fashion-forward, wear this South Beach Navy Low-Back Swimsuit ($29). South Beach Navy Low Back Swimsuit $30 from Asos Buy Now See more South Beach One-Piece Swimwear It's all about the details in this Araks Melika One-Piece ($335). Araks Melika One Piece $335 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Araks One-Piece Swimwear 6 Crocheted Bikinis Seen on It girls like Hailey Baldwin, crocheted bikinis are making a huge splash this season. This figure-hugging material helps emphasize all of your curves. Pretend like you're on an exotic island in this Kiini Yaz Bikini Top ($165). Kiini Yaz Bikini Top $165 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Kiini Two-Piece Swimwear Match the ocean in this Seafolly Crochet Bikini ($112). Seafolly Women's Crochet Bikini Top $112 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear Or you can choose this cheery yellow Stella McCartney Crochet Bikini ($410). Stella McCartney Crochet bikini $410$246 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear For a more relaxed feel, opt for this She Made Me Crochet Crop Bikini ($116). She Made Me Crochet Crop Bikini Top $116 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more She Made Me Two-Piece Swimwear Dare to wear this white Billabong Hippie Hooray Tali Crochet Bikini ($65). Billabong Women's 'Hippie Hooray Tali' Crochet Bikini Top $64 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Billabong Two-Piece Swimwear We can't get enough of this Mikoh West Oz Crocheted Halterneck Bikini ($110). Mikoh West Oz Crocheted Halterneck Bikini Top - Army green $110$66 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mikoh Two-Piece Swimwear 7 Gingham Print We already showed you how to master gingham print, and now this Summer print has made its way into the swimwear arena. Designers have turned their love for this print into adorable swimsuits like this Boohoo Dubai Gingham Bardot Bikini ($35). Boohoo Dubai Gingham Bardot High Leg Bikini $35 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear Or choose this red Asos Gingham Frill Bandeau Bikini Top ($28). Asos Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bandeau Bikini Top $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear If red's not your color, why not try this baby blue Peek & Beau Gingham Frill One-Shoulder Bikini ($34)? Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Peek & Beau Gingham Frill One Shoulder Bikini Top B-F Cup $35 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear This Boohoo Gingham Tie Side Swimsuit ($39) features a statement cutout in the center. Boohoo Gingham Tie Side Swimsuit $39 from Asos Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear Another cheery option? This yellow Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Gingham Swimsuit ($158). Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie gingham swimsuit $158 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear This Vero Moda Bandeau Gingham Swimsuit ($52) features adorable twist front details. Vero Moda Twist Front Bandeau Gingham Swimsuit $54 from Asos Buy Now See more Vero Moda One-Piece Swimwear 8 Ruffles During the F/W '17 collections, we saw designer after designer send romantic ruffled designs down the runway, and you can expect to see this trend with swimwear as well. Ruffles are also a great way to add some flair to an otherwise basic one-piece. Give this flirty style a try by wearing the Marysia Swim Palisades Ruffle Maillot ($350) swimsuit. Marysia Swim Palisades Ruffle Maillot $350 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear There's no way you won't catch everyone's attention in this La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni Atlante One-Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit ($395). La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni Atlante One-Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit $395 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni One-Piece Swimwear Another way to wear white this season? Choosing a sleekLaBlanca Flirtatious One-Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit ($129). LaBlanca La Blanca Flirtatious One-Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit $129 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more LaBlanca One-Piece Swimwear Go for this deep blue Fendi Ruffled Swimsuit ($470). Fendi ruffled swimsuit $470 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Fendi One-Piece Swimwear Show off a little skin in this black Brigitte Ruffled Swimsuit ($248). BRIGITTE ruffled swimsuit $239.60 from Farfetch Buy Now See more BRIGITTE One-Piece Swimwear This off-the-shoulder Adriana Degreas Ruffled Swimsuit ($537) is a fun way to try two trends at once. Farfetch One-Piece Swimwear Adriana Degreas ruffled swimsuit $519.14 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch One-Piece Swimwear SwimsuitsSummer FashionBikinisSwimwearSummerTrendsShopping