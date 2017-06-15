8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017

Another season of frigid weather has come and gone (thank god!), which means warmer weather is finally in sight. We're not sure about you, but our Summer plans include a whole lot of hanging out by the pool or on the beach, which brings us to the top our to-do list: shopping for new swimsuits.

Before you start rummaging through your drawers to check out your swimsuit stash, only to realize the inevitable, we're gonna save you the trouble and tell you that yes, it's time to add a couple of new pieces to your collection. But don't worry, because we've done all the hard work for you by listing this year's best swimsuit trends you're going to see filling your social media feeds. So, without further adieu, here are the eight best swimsuit trends of 2017.

For even easier shopping, click below to get the style you want.