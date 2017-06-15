 Skip Nav
8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017

Another season of frigid weather has come and gone (thank god!), which means warmer weather is finally in sight. We're not sure about you, but our Summer plans include a whole lot of hanging out by the pool or on the beach, which brings us to the top our to-do list: shopping for new swimsuits.

Before you start rummaging through your drawers to check out your swimsuit stash, only to realize the inevitable, we're gonna save you the trouble and tell you that yes, it's time to add a couple of new pieces to your collection. But don't worry, because we've done all the hard work for you by listing this year's best swimsuit trends you're going to see filling your social media feeds. So, without further adieu, here are the eight best swimsuit trends of 2017.

For even easier shopping, click below to get the style you want.

1 High-Leg One-Pieces
High-Leg One-Pieces

Warning: this scandalous style isn't for the faint of heart. One-pieces have gotten a major revamp when it comes to their silhouettes. There's been a resurgence in the '90s high-leg trend and we guarantee you'll be seeing it everywhere. If you're brave enough, try this Asos High Leg One Piece ($25).

Look pretty in pink in this Solid and Striped Anne-Marie Swimsuit ($160).

Go for a '90s-inspired print in this River Island High-Leg Swimsuit ($70).

Choose this floral Mara Hoffman High-Leg One-Piece ($225).

For something a little more scandalous, wear this Asos Rainbow Print Shirred High-Leg Swimsuit ($46).

Try a simple peach Asos High-Leg Swimsuit ($25).

2 Off-the-Shoulder
Off-the-Shoulder

We all know that off-the-shoulder dresses and shirts are Summer staples, and now the same can be said about swimsuits. These swimsuit tops can also double as crop tops — just throw on a pair of shorts after your dip in the pool and you're good to go. One great example? This Milly Cabana Sirolo Bandeau Top ($100).

This Lisa Marie Fernandez Leandra Off-the-Shoulder Seersucker Bikini ($395) is one way you can make a statement this summer.

Lounge by the pool in this Bikini Lab Bouquet Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top ($38).

How adorable is this Anjuna Diodata Off-the-Shoulder Bikini ($368)?

For a sleek, modern look try this Skye & Staghorn Off-Shoulder-Top ($100).

This Lucky Brand Suck For Pretty Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top ($72) can be worn as a crop top, too!

3 Cutouts
Cutouts

We know what you're thinking: "Are these tan lines going to be worth it?" The answer is a resounding yes, yes, and yes! There's been a rise of one-pieces featuring cutouts of some sort and people can't seem to get enough of this trend. Give this Shoshanna Sporty Monokini ($198) a whirl.

Vix Striped One-Piece ($188) features a small cutout on the side.

This L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Alenya Color-Block Swimsuit ($180) features asymmetrical cutouts.

Slip into this Vince Camuto Illusion Mesh One-Piece Swimsuit ($106).

This Billabong Sol Searcher One-Piece ($75) is worth the awkward tan lines.

Look brighter than sunshine in this Flagpole Lynn One-Piece Swimsuit ($375).

4 High-Waisted Bikinis
High-Waisted Bikinis

Always a classic, high-waisted bikinis are back in full force this year. This retro style is a great way to cover any problem areas and helps to elongate your legs. High-waisted two-pieces were basically invented to give you the perfect hourglass shape. Go for a bold print like this Allihop Devon Seamed High-Waisted Bikini ($48).

This Zimmermann Winsome Posy Appliquéd Bikini ($740) is so pretty, you're going to want to wear it beyond the pool.

Go tropical in this Asos Pink Palm Outline Print High-Waisted Bikini ($28).

Dazzle in Proenza Schouler's Two-Piece Broken Text Bikini ($350).

For a geometric pattern, try this Mara Hoffman Diamond High-Waist Bikini ($139).

We can image ourselves lounging around in this Stella McCartney Embroidered Bikini ($370).

5 Scoop-Back One-Pieces
Scoop-Back One-Pieces

Like the high-leg, the scoop-back one-piece is another '90s trend that doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Choose one with a fun quote on the front to let people know what you're thinking without having to say a word. If you have vacation on your mind, slip into this Aerie Super Scoop One Piece ($50).

The quote on this Private Party Always on Vacay One-Piece ($99) says it all.

We love this dainty Vero Moda Scallop Trim Swimsuit ($46).

This Motel Crinkle Low-Back Swimsuit ($59) is in the perfect pastel hue.

For something simple yet fashion-forward, wear this South Beach Navy Low-Back Swimsuit ($29).

It's all about the details in this Araks Melika One-Piece ($335).

6 Crocheted Bikinis
Crocheted Bikinis

Seen on It girls like Hailey Baldwin, crocheted bikinis are making a huge splash this season. This figure-hugging material helps emphasize all of your curves. Pretend like you're on an exotic island in this Kiini Yaz Bikini Top ($165).

Match the ocean in this Seafolly Crochet Bikini ($112).

Or you can choose this cheery yellow Stella McCartney Crochet Bikini ($410).

For a more relaxed feel, opt for this She Made Me Crochet Crop Bikini ($116).

Dare to wear this white Billabong Hippie Hooray Tali Crochet Bikini ($65).

We can't get enough of this Mikoh West Oz Crocheted Halterneck Bikini ($110).

7 Gingham Print
Gingham Print

We already showed you how to master gingham print, and now this Summer print has made its way into the swimwear arena. Designers have turned their love for this print into adorable swimsuits like this Boohoo Dubai Gingham Bardot Bikini ($35).

Or choose this red Asos Gingham Frill Bandeau Bikini Top ($28).

If red's not your color, why not try this baby blue Peek & Beau Gingham Frill One-Shoulder Bikini ($34)?

This Boohoo Gingham Tie Side Swimsuit ($39) features a statement cutout in the center.

Another cheery option? This yellow Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Gingham Swimsuit ($158).

This Vero Moda Bandeau Gingham Swimsuit ($52) features adorable twist front details.

8 Ruffles
Ruffles

During the F/W '17 collections, we saw designer after designer send romantic ruffled designs down the runway, and you can expect to see this trend with swimwear as well. Ruffles are also a great way to add some flair to an otherwise basic one-piece. Give this flirty style a try by wearing the Marysia Swim Palisades Ruffle Maillot ($350) swimsuit.

There's no way you won't catch everyone's attention in this La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni Atlante One-Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit ($395).

Another way to wear white this season? Choosing a sleekLaBlanca Flirtatious One-Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit ($129).

Go for this deep blue Fendi Ruffled Swimsuit ($470).

Show off a little skin in this black Brigitte Ruffled Swimsuit ($248).

This off-the-shoulder Adriana Degreas Ruffled Swimsuit ($537) is a fun way to try two trends at once.

