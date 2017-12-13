Any True Beyoncé Fan Will Catch the Reference Behind Her "I Love Gooooold" Outfit

When it comes to her latest looks, Beyoncé has not been keeping things muted by any means. She jumped on the glitter boot bandwagon in buzzy Saint Laurent footwear, then slipped into this Fall 2017 Michael Kors Collection runway look for JAY-Z's concert, deeming it her "I love gooooold" outfit. Any true fan will catch that reference — remember when she played Foxxy Cleopatra in Austin Powers Goldmember back in 2002?

Fifteen years later, Bey looks just as good in the shimmering shade, don't you think? Ahead, you can pore over every detail of her outfit — complete with details like huge hoop earrings, emerald jewels to match a green velvet bag, oversize sunglasses, and metallic mules — see it on the runway, and shop her exact pieces, along with similar party dresses and separates for the season — all of which will make you feel just as foxy, baby.