8 Universally Flattering Party Dresses to Wear This Holiday Season
ADVERTISEMENT
8 Universally Flattering Party Dresses to Wear This Holiday Season

When the holiday parties roll around, you can't just put on any old thing. You're going to be visiting old friends and family you haven't seen in a while, many of whom will scream, "Hey lady, let's take a picture!" While your goal shouldn't necessarily be to impress everyone in the room, you definitely want to feel confident.

That's why we did a little searching and uncovered the most flattering dress trends for every body type. Since the weather has taken a turn for the cold, these silhouettes all have cozy details, like turtlenecks or longer hemlines. And all it takes are a few simple accessories to jazz them up for a get-together. So relax — have a glass of Champagne. Regardless of whether you have a small bust, are petite, or were blessed with a booty, when you've got on one of these styles, girl, you'll look good.

Cinq à Sept
Winslow Dress in Black,Floral.
$595
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Cinq à Sept Dresses
Urban Outfitters
Evie Velvet Turtleneck Mini Dress
$59
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Dresses
New York & Co.
Eva Mendes Collection - Catrina Sweater Dress - Plus
$74.95 $37.47
from New York & Co.
Buy Now See more New York & Co. Petite Dresses
Self-Portrait
Floral Fil Coupe Dress
$320
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Evening Dresses
Calvin Klein
Plus Size Belted Cape Dress
$169 $151.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Plus Dresses
Club Monaco
Kaelane Dress
$329 $249
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Cocktail Dresses
MATCHESFASHION.COM Cocktail Dresses
ATTICO Giacca Oriental satin-jacquard kimono dress
$1,948
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Cocktail Dresses
Lanvin
mesh belted dress
$1,475
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Lanvin Day Dresses
Asos Plus Dresses
Uttam Boutique Plus Long Sleeve Belted Wrap Dress
$64
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Asos
Deep Plunge Origami Bow Front Maxi Dress
$76
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Rebecca Taylor
Jewel Paisley Velvet Midi Dress
$575
from Rebecca Taylor
Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Cocktail Dresses
Zara Long Crossover Dress
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Asos
City Maxi Tea Dress In Large Floral Print
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Zara Velvet Tube Dress
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Milin Crusader Dress
$165
from milin.com
Buy Now
Rachel Roy
Trendy Plus Size One-Shoulder Bell-Sleeve Dress
$139 $102.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Rachel Roy Plus Dresses
J.Crew
Collection tie-shoulder sequin dress
$298
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Cocktail Dresses
Lane Bryant
Fast Lane Velvet & Lace Slip Dress
$79.95
from Lane Bryant
Buy Now See more Lane Bryant Plus Dresses
Topshop
**satin slip dress
$130
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Bardot
Pfeiffer Slip Dress
$99
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Bardot Dresses
Proenza Schouler
Women's Compact Knit Ruffle A-Line Dress
$1,145
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Day Dresses
Eliza J
Plus Size Women's Lace Applique A-Line Dress
$168
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Eliza J Plus Dresses
J.Crew
Petite Women's Velvet Tie A-Line Dress
$88
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Dresses
Zara Metallic Blazer Dress
$119
from zara.com
Buy Now
Rouje Paris Gabin Dress With Dot Print
$190
from rouje.com
Buy Now
Asos
Polka Dot Button Down Tea Dress With Tie Sleeve
$60 $42
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
REVOLVE Dresses
Michelle Mason Belted Dress
$644
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Dresses
A Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Cinq à Sept Winslow Dress
Urban Outfitters Evie Velvet Turtleneck Mini Dress
New York & Co. Eva Mendes Collection Catrina Sweater Dress
Bell Sleeves or a Cape Dress
Post
Post
Post
Self-Portrait Floral Fil Coupe Dress
Calvin Klein Plus Size Belted Cape Dress
Club Monaco Kaelane Dress
A Sophisticated Cut to Belt
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Attico Giacca Oriental Dress
Lanvin Mesh Belted Dress
Uttam Boutique Plus Long Sleeve Belted Wrap Dress
ASOS Deep Plunge Origami Bow Front Maxi Dress
A Flowy Maxi
Post
Post
Post
Fashion Diversity Fashion Instagrams Holiday Fashion Winter Fashion Style Tips Style How To Get The Look Winter Street Style Holiday
