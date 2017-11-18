Dresses That Flatter Every Body Type
8 Universally Flattering Party Dresses to Wear This Holiday Season
When the holiday parties roll around, you can't just put on any old thing. You're going to be visiting old friends and family you haven't seen in a while, many of whom will scream, "Hey lady, let's take a picture!" While your goal shouldn't necessarily be to impress everyone in the room, you definitely want to feel confident.
That's why we did a little searching and uncovered the most flattering dress trends for every body type. Since the weather has taken a turn for the cold, these silhouettes all have cozy details, like turtlenecks or longer hemlines. And all it takes are a few simple accessories to jazz them up for a get-together. So relax — have a glass of Champagne. Regardless of whether you have a small bust, are petite, or were blessed with a booty, when you've got on one of these styles, girl, you'll look good.