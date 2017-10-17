How to Wear the Most Playful Fall Boot Trend and Still Look Sophisticated

Glitter boots, how we love thee. The recognizable Saint Laurent slouch boots debuted on the Fall 2017 runway, and Rihanna was the first to get her feet into 'em. But the Chanel cap-toe style was also born the same season, and at Paris Fashion Week, everyone wore them out to the shows. Not only that, but the eye-catching embellishment is making its way onto other silhouettes, including the mule and the block heel, thanks to Victoria Beckham.

Of course, that means there are plenty alternative brands to shop besides YSL and Chanel. But once you own this trendy It shoe, how will you wear it? Ahead, we've curated a helpful list of ideas so you feel way more sophisticated than playful when you're kicking it in your sparkly boots. Read on to get inspired, then shop all our favorite options available now.