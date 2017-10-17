 Skip Nav
How to Wear the Most Playful Fall Boot Trend and Still Look Sophisticated

Glitter boots, how we love thee. The recognizable Saint Laurent slouch boots debuted on the Fall 2017 runway, and Rihanna was the first to get her feet into 'em. But the Chanel cap-toe style was also born the same season, and at Paris Fashion Week, everyone wore them out to the shows. Not only that, but the eye-catching embellishment is making its way onto other silhouettes, including the mule and the block heel, thanks to Victoria Beckham.

Of course, that means there are plenty alternative brands to shop besides YSL and Chanel. But once you own this trendy It shoe, how will you wear it? Ahead, we've curated a helpful list of ideas so you feel way more sophisticated than playful when you're kicking it in your sparkly boots. Read on to get inspired, then shop all our favorite options available now.

Use Them to Mix Prints and Textures
Striking Outerwear or a Voluminous Puffer Coat Will Make Your Outfit Just as Eye-Catching Up Top
Try Meeting All That Sparkle With a Classic Leather Jacket
When You're Wearing an Electrifying Power Color, Your Boots Won't Steal the Show
If Your Boots Are Colored, Balance Out Your Look by Wearing the Shade Up Top
Wear Them With a Fuzzy Speckled Sweater
Make the Most of a Going-Out Look by Wearing Them With Your LBD
Cool Off the Glamorous Shoe With Neutrals
Try Rocking Them With a Miniskirt to Play Up the Schoolgirl Look
Try Letting Them Peek Out From Under Cream Separates or a Long-Sleeved Dress
Allow a Leg Slit to Draw the Attention Upward
Live It Up and Go For High Shine During the Day
Offset a Knee-High Version With a Long Tailored Coat
Invest in a Shorter Style and Tuck In Your Leather Pants For Polish
Bring Structure to Your Look With an Oversize Military Jacket
Finish Your Outfit With Other Shimmery Accessories That Compete For the Spotlight
