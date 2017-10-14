Blake Lively Wore a Dress Serena van der Woodsen Would Approve of

Blake Lively was all dressed up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress is on a whirlwind press tour promoting her new movie All I See Is You and for the talk show appearance she wore a one-shoulder lavender gown. The Roland Mouret dress featured a sweetheart bustier and soft pleated hem that flowed when Blake walked.

It's been awhile since we've seen the star and she looked radiant as ever in her ensemble. In fact, we think her Gossip Girl alter ego Serena van der Woodsen would likely approve of this purple dress. Blake topped off her designer look with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz and a sparkly pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. Read on to see her full outfit, then shop similar dresses below.