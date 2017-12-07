 Skip Nav
Chanel's Runway Show Had Everything: Kaia Gerber, Lily-Rose Depp, and a Giant Orchestra

Karl Lagerfeld has staged some pretty outrageous runway shows to debut his new collections. For his latest Métiers d'Art show, he relocated to Germany, which is where he was born. Karl invited brand devotees and muses like Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart, and Tilda Swinton to sit front row at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall, where they enjoyed a full orchestra set and a line-up of new tweeds and knits with '60s influence.

Breakout model Kaia Gerber showed off two looks, including a chunky turtleneck tunic and matching leg warmers, plus a feather embellished miniskirt that was capped off with a Chanel holiday shoe: an oxford design adorned with a bow full of pearls. Read on to see every detail from yet another memorable night in fashion.

Karl Staged His "Trombinoscope" Collection at Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall in Hamburg
Models Lined Up Around a Full Orchestra
The Usual Tweed Skirt Suits Were Paired Up With Black Tights
Many Models Wore Netting Under Their Caps
The New Chanel Shoe Is a Lace-Up Silhouette With Pearls
It Comes in a Red Colorway, Too
Signature Chanel Box Bags Popped Up on the Runway
This Cherry Red Quilted Style Looks Functional, Too
Kaia Gerber Modeled Two Looks in the Show, Including This Knitwear
And This Feathered Look With Tights and Pearls
Colorful Metallic Threads Were Woven Through the Clothes
Plenty of Models Wore Thigh-High Leg Warmers
These Embroidered Culottes Are Karl's New Take on Chanel Denim
Cocktail Minidresses Were Layered Over Sweaters
Karl Took His Bow, as Usual, With Hudson Kroenig by His Side
Lily-Rose Depp Wore a Full Lace Look to the Show
Kristen Stewart Wore a Luxe Blazer and Feathered Trousers
Tilda Swinton Showed Up in Crisp White Coordinates
Ellie Bamber Was Really Dressed For a Night at the Orchestra in This Sequined Mini
Start Slideshow
Metiers D'artFront RowKaia GerberKristen StewartCollectionsRunwayLily-Rose DeppDesignerModelsKarl Lagerfeld
