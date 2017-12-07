Chanel's Runway Show Had Everything: Kaia Gerber, Lily-Rose Depp, and a Giant Orchestra

Karl Lagerfeld has staged some pretty outrageous runway shows to debut his new collections. For his latest Métiers d'Art show, he relocated to Germany, which is where he was born. Karl invited brand devotees and muses like Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart, and Tilda Swinton to sit front row at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall, where they enjoyed a full orchestra set and a line-up of new tweeds and knits with '60s influence.

Breakout model Kaia Gerber showed off two looks, including a chunky turtleneck tunic and matching leg warmers, plus a feather embellished miniskirt that was capped off with a Chanel holiday shoe: an oxford design adorned with a bow full of pearls. Read on to see every detail from yet another memorable night in fashion.